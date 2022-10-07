The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles yet again as they pounced on Campbell County early and posted a 41-6 win in 4A football. Natrona enjoyed a very productive first half starting with a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown from quarterback Wyatt Powell to make it 7-0. Powell added a 35-yard gallop to the end zone in the 2nd quarter to double the lead and that was followed by a 14-yard TD run from Mason Weickum. The NC defense got into the act as well with a pick-six from Timothy Edmondson so the lead grew to 28. Natrona tacked on another touchdown in the 2nd stanza with a 28-yard pass from Powell to Rogan Potter.

NATRONA, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO