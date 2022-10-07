Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River
On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper Council Approves $168,000 Purchase of Bearcat for Police
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council agreed to the purchase of a used Lenco Bearcat for $168,872 for use by the Casper Police Department with only councilmember Kyle Gamroth voting against it. Before the council talked about the bearcat issue, former vice mayor Steve Freel came...
PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October
One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?
When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang
This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natrona Rolls in Big Road Win Over Campbell County
The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles yet again as they pounced on Campbell County early and posted a 41-6 win in 4A football. Natrona enjoyed a very productive first half starting with a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown from quarterback Wyatt Powell to make it 7-0. Powell added a 35-yard gallop to the end zone in the 2nd quarter to double the lead and that was followed by a 14-yard TD run from Mason Weickum. The NC defense got into the act as well with a pick-six from Timothy Edmondson so the lead grew to 28. Natrona tacked on another touchdown in the 2nd stanza with a 28-yard pass from Powell to Rogan Potter.
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
Food Truck No More: ‘Antojitos Shiwas’ Permanent Casper Location Opens Next Week
Over the summer (mid July 2022, to be exact), it was announced that the Antojitos Shiwas food truck was for sale. It was bitter sweet news. One of Casper favorite food trucks would be no more, but the business was planning to move to a stationary location. The wait is...
UPDATE: Natrona County High School Student in Police Custody After Reportedly Bringing Gun to School
The Natrona County School District has provided additional details regarding the situation that occurred on Friday afternoon, involving a student who allegedly brought a gun to the school. "Today, at approx.12:15 PM, October 7th, Natrona County High School Administration received a report by a student that another student had a...
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release. "Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and...
Natrona County Coroner, Sheriff Investigate Death of Edgerton Woman
The Natrona County Coroner's Office along with the Natrona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the death of 57-year-old Kim Blackman of Edgerton, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipp on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted. "Due to the active...
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0