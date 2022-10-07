SEATTLE (Oct. 11, 2022) — The unions that comprise the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO have made history with their selection of a new leadership team of Black women for the state’s largest union organization. WSLC Secretary Treasurer April Sims will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as President of the council, and WSLC Political and Strategic Campaigns Director Cherika Carter will become the new Secretary Treasurer.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO