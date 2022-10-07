Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Nichole R. Hansen – Greeley
Nichole R. Hansen, 44, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the University. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Nichole was born...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Carla Annette Dotson – Delaware
Carla Annette Dotson, 64, of Delaware, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. She was born on December 26, 1957, in Iowa City, the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Robison) Peyton. Carla was raised and educated in the Delhi and Independence areas.
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Bring Me My Lunch Day 10 Winner – John Broghammer
It’s Day 10 of the “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch” contest!. Every weekday through October 14th around 8:35 am, we’re calling a local farmer on their cell phone – and if they answer their phone by saying, “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch”, then that’s exactly what we’ll do! We deliver them lunch for four from one of our local participating restaurants.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Debra “Deb” K. Woods – Cedar Rapids
Debra “Deb” K. Woods, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s. Hospital. Service: 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th at St. Patrick Catholic Church by Rev. Dennis. Miller. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday at the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Scoop There It Is Wrapping Up First Summer in Business
Scoop There It Is is getting ready to wrap up their first season. Jaimie Meyer and her husband own and operate the ice cream shop, which opened on the north side of Backbone State Park in late April. And Scoop There It Is isn’t your typical ice cream shop –...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal
In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
KBUR
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
voiceofalexandria.com
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Petras, Hawkeyes offense express frustration with performance: ‘We can’t keep doing this’
For all of Iowa’s offensive struggles this season, this performance might be a new low. Iowa put up six points, failing to score a touchdown for the second time this season. The end result? A 9-6 loss to Illinois and a crushing blow to any hopes of winning the Big Ten West. A visibly distraught […]
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
voiceofalexandria.com
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
A demolition crew finished knocking down the church building at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls on Oct. 4, 2022. The building had once been home to Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and, until recently, Casa Montessori Preschool. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
littlevillagemag.com
Five CRANDIC taverns that feel like a home away from home
They’ve outlasted recessions, floods and indoor smoking bans. Every other customer through the doors is a regular. Longtime employees dispense beer, life advice and local legends in equal measure. Some are nestled into neighborhoods, aging alongside generations of residents who find it hard to imagine their hometown without “the bar.” Every nicked table, specific smell and tchotchke nailed to the wall speaks to the good old days. Rediscover some of the CRANDIC’s most historic pubs, taverns, lounges and bars.
