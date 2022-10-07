Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa, TD Are Streamlining Cross-Border Money Movement for Businesses
Visa Canada and TD Securities announced an innovative collaboration as TD becomes the first Canadian financial institution “to join Visa B2B Connect, a cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments network, enabling account to account, international payments quickly, securely, and with predictability.”. According to Visa (NYSE: V) research, cross-border money movement “represents...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX, Visa Expand Global Partnership
West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as “FTX”), and Visa, which claims to be a world leader in digital payments, announced “a long-term global partnership.”. As a part of the alliance, FTX will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance
HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ZenLedger, BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments
ZenLedger, which claims to be the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, which is one of the largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Channel Launches $300M Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP is pleased to announce “the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors.”. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be “deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders.”. Channel’s fund will be “deployed to digital lending fintech platforms...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech bolttech Acquires Majority Shareholding in Axle Asia
Bolttech, the Singapore-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, “an established insurance broker in Indonesia.”. Axle Asia will “become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded.”. The addition of Axle Asia will “accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boundingintocrypto.com
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
crowdfundinsider.com
CME Group Appoints Heads for Equity Index, Crypto Businesses
CME Group, the derivatives marketplace, announced the appointment of two new global heads for its Equity Index and Cryptocurrency businesses “to continue driving product innovation and supporting long-term growth.”. Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products, will oversee the company’s Equity Index product portfolio, while Giovanni Vicioso, Global...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Startup HedgeHog Raises Over £1.56 Million on Seedrs, Tops Goal
Fintech startup Hedgehog has raised over £1.56 million on. As was previously reported, Hedgehog was aiming to raise £1 million but has easily topped that amount by over 50%. Hedgehog was offering equity at a pre-money valuation of £20.4 million. The offering was EIS-approved. Almost 400 investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Paystand Upgrades Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Accept Payments
Paystand, which claims to be the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, announced a series of upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration. Paystand first “unveiled its partnership with Sage in May 2021, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Sage Intacct customers everywhere.”. Now, in addition to being...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
Motley Fool
Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?
In the aftermath of The Merge, crypto investors are looking for the next big catalyst that could propel Ethereum higher. An influx of new institutional money into crypto assets could be one factor that boosts the price of Ethereum. Ethereum must deliver best-in-class performance as it fends off new blockchain...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
crowdfundinsider.com
Axway, Blanc Labs to Offer Integrated Open Banking Solutions
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a provider of open banking built on the Amplify API management platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Blanc Labs, a “trusted” financial service and healthcare innovation partner. While the largest banks are already well along their digital journey, many others are still tasked...
crowdfundinsider.com
Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing
Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Citi, Accel Invest in Digital Asset Manager xalts
Wall Street and Silicon Valley are coming together “to build digital asset management solutions focused on connecting institutional investors to the crypto ecosystem.”. Earlier this year, former HSBC trader Ashutosh Goel and former Meta Asia executive Supreet Kaur paired up to build xalts, an investment management and technology firm focused on “driving real-money institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Comments / 0