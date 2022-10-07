ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit

The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Couple arrested after police find guns, drugs and money inside home

FORT HALL — A man and woman were arrested in Fort Hall Saturday on gun and drug charges. Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were taken into custody after officers discovered guns, drugs, money and drug distribution paraphernalia during the service of a search warrant, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee

RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man apologizes for killing friend as he’s sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
Idaho State Journal

Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man

Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID

