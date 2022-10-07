Read full article on original website
A wanted man has been found. He faces aggravated battery and drug charges
IDAHO FALLS — A local man wanted by police in connection to a domestic battery incident was found Thursday. Logan Barnett, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon due to an alleged incident with a woman, who was also missing for a time.
Woman allegedly caught selling drugs near elementary school during sting operation
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman appeared in court this week after a police sting operation allegedly caught her selling drugs near a school. Gertraud Fernandez, 57, was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and an enhancement for delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
Man wanted by police found
Logan Barnett was located Thursday night shortly before 11:00 p.m. He was wanted for a felony aggravated battery. The post Man wanted by police found appeared first on Local News 8.
Man arrested for stealing cars after twice successfully escaping police pursuit
POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man faces numerous charges after police say he stole multiple cars and attempted to use credit cards he found inside the stolen cars. Christian Lee McBee, 25, has been charged with 12 felonies, including four counts of grand theft and one count of burglary, court records show.
Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit
The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing over $17k worth of items from a home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who was charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local home has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Catherine Hernandez, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, where she entered her plea for two counts of felony grand theft. In...
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Couple arrested after police find guns, drugs and money inside home
FORT HALL — A man and woman were arrested in Fort Hall Saturday on gun and drug charges. Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were taken into custody after officers discovered guns, drugs, money and drug distribution paraphernalia during the service of a search warrant, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
Man apologizes for killing friend as he’s sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
