WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday. The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit. Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities. Library...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall ‘Founder’s Day Festival’ draws a crowd
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall was ripe with fun and festivities Saturday. The second annual Sumrall Founder’s Day Festival kicked off Saturday with food trucks and vendors, and live music kept everyone moving and grooving as The Carson Allstars took the main stage. The Dogs in...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con
An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze - fall fun has started at Michell Farms. Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Updated: Oct....
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”. WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Pink Up: Doctors say breast cancer screenings are first defense. Updated: 4 hours...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon. Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees. The event also offered many events for the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
NAMI Walks event focuses attention on those living with mental illness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 100 people took a walk around Kamper Park Saturday to focus attention on those living with mental illness. It was part of the NAMI Walks Your Way event. It was hosted by the Pine Belt Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Several vendors...
WDAM-TV
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots...
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
WDAM-TV
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency. Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first...
mageenews.com
Let Us Acknowledge the Lord and Press on
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today’s Scriptural passage is taken from Hosea 6:3: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” We, who claim to be Christian, are to proclaim Him to all mankind as our Savior and Lord. We are never to be ashamed of our kinship to Him and are encouraged to look for His coming. We are to be found watching and waiting, because we know neither the day nor the hour of His advent. What a glorious day that will be for the Christian! Amen and amen!
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An area law enforcement officer can sniff out missing persons on land and in water, works for multiple counties and has four legs and a tail. Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal’s furry helper in emergencies. “She’s a really good ambassador for the fire department,”...
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
