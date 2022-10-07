ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, AR
Lincoln, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln High School#Accident
KARK

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

Search underway for missing girl in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are looking for a missing girl in Fort Smith. A family member reported Mattie Webb, 12, missing on Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say Webb was last seen in the area of Central Matt. They state she was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Rogers bridge overpass work to cause I-49 impacts

ROGERS, Ark. — Work continues on an all-new set of overpasses over Interstate 49 in Rogers. In the shadow of AR-DOT’s massive project at Walton Boulevard lies a pair of overpass projects under the city of Rogers' jurisdiction. The $20 million project is key to the city’s continued...
5NEWS

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy