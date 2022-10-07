Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping says ‘f—king nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg is good for MMA, will bring in more fans
There were mixed reviews from the MMA community when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down the UFC Apex earlier this month to watch fights live, but Michael Bisping believes it will ultimately lead to more eyes on the sport. Last weekend, Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61: “Dern...
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be “amazing” or “extremely boring”
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Report: Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira
UFC 280, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is right around the corner (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) and there’s one burning question we know is on the minds of all serious mixed martial arts (MMA) fans: will Hasbulla be there?. The pint-sized brawler has captured...
Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”
Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.
Brendan Schaub opines prime Tim Sylvia could pose problems for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “He’s a monster”
Brendan Schaub believes former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia could pose problems for Francis Ngannou. Dream fights are a common conversation for MMA fans and pundits. Matchups such as Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre and Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko are still discussed today. While they never did, and never could happen, it’s still fun to dream.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
MMAmania.com
Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (October)...
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Next fight (Grasso v Araujo) Joben chooses the favourite. Will lock that in prior to the...
Yardbarker
Welterweights Geoff Neal, Shavkat Rakhmonov to Clash at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14
A welterweight showdown pitting Geoff Neal against Shavkat Rakhmonov. is slated for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event of 2023. Promotion broadcast partner ESPN was first to report that Neal and Rakhmonov will lock horns at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 14. The card is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
MMA Fighting
Video: Greg Hardy crumbles opponent for second-round knockout in boxing debut
Greg Hardy was victorious in his professional boxing debut, his first fight since leaving the UFC. Hardy took on fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook at Saturday’s Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event at the Tennis Centre in in Delray Beach, Fla. The former NFL defensive end, who was visually much...
Comments / 0