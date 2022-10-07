ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square

Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
AMARILLO, TX
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
AMARILLO, TX
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]

Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It'll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
The Legend of 'Baby Graves' in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
LUBBOCK, TX
2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX

