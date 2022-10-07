Read full article on original website
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes. There will be prizes, games, food trucks...
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band’ from Raiderland made a pit stop at Dick Bivins Stadium. The band was able to stop and enjoy some of Amarillo’s Dyer’s Bar-B-Q and then perform their famous halftime show as fans filled the stands during today’s rehearsal.
Amarillo League of Women Voters reminding residents on voting registration deadline
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to update to vote is near. The deadline is October 11, to register to vote or to update your voter registration after a name change or address change. The League...
Hereford Police Department seeks help identifying found child
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child. According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford […]
Former high school teacher sentenced to 20 years for soliciting minor online
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County jury sentenced a former Amarillo Independent School District teacher to 20 years in prison on Wednesday, the Randall County District Attorney announced. Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years after pleading not guilty to the charge of online solicitation of a...
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
City of Amarillo provides update on broadband project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In June, the City of Amarillo and AT&T announced a $24 million project, where the company will expand its fiber network within the city to reach more than 22 thousand homes, businesses, and more, bridging the digital divide. Chief Information Officer with the City of Amarillo, Rich Gagnon, said the city has […]
2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
