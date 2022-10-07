Read full article on original website
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
South Bend Cubs getting larger LED video board, new auxiliary board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs announced new LED displays will be installed at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season. The main video display will be approximately 38 feet high by 75 feet wide and will use 1.1 million pixels. The original display was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
South Bend Hall of Fame celebrates nine new inductees
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The South Bend Alumni Association formally inducted nine new people into the South Bend Hall of Fame Tuesday night. The 35th annual banquet was held at the Century Center in South Bend where nine new names and their legacy’s will now forever live on in the South Bend Community Hall of Fame.
City of South Bend seeks resident input on website redesign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders are looking to make the South Bend website more user-friendly. A survey from the city, which can be found here, aims to help with the redesign. The survey should take roughly three minutes to complete. Five survey respondents will be chosen at random to...
Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
Free Dia de los Muertos concert at the Morris October 30
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for Dia de los Muertos at 3 p.m. on October 30. The concert features mariachi opera singer Vanessa Alonzo and traditional Mexican trio, Trio Chapultepec, alongside the South Bend orchestra. A community celebration will take place...
One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect on the run
ROSELAND, Ind. --- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Roseland Monday night. St. Joseph County Police were called to Quality Inn on North Dixie Way on reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Officials say a man was shot in the stomach and the shooter fled the scene.
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
Learn about healthy eating, vegan organizations at Michiana VegFest October 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Michiana VegFest 2022 returns to South Bend on October 23 at the Century Center. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features speakers, cooking demos, and products focused on the vegan lifestyle. “VegFest is a chance to spotlight the...
Harrison Elementary School receives grant from Dick's Sporting Goods
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kids at South Bend's Harrison Elementary School will soon have several new after school activities to keep them busy thanks to a donation from the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation. The school was given $20,000 to bolster its sports programs. Before the donation, the school was only...
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
Notre Dame football prepares for Stanford at home while Women’s basketball gets set for the 2022 season
NOW: Notre Dame football prepares for Stanford at home while Women’s basketball gets set for the 2022 season. The story may sound like a repeat but since losing their first two games, the Irish have kept their foot on the gas, beating their first-ranked opponent of the season in their Shamrock Series.
Three injured after car crashes into Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. ---- A car crashed into a Mishawaka home on 400 East Russ Avenue Monday injuring three people. It's not clear how the car crashed into the home but officials are investigating. The 16-year-old driver of a white SUV traveling east on Russ Avenue appears to have crashed into...
