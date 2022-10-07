Read full article on original website
Romeo Beckham Having Tryouts At Premier League Club Brentford
Beckham played 20 games for Inter Miami II in the 2022 MLS Next Pro season, scoring two goals.
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
Expected to challenge for promotion, the Baggies are down in the bottom three with just one win from 13 games
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Manchester United to assess Anthony Martial’s latest injury setback
Anthony Martial will be assessed by Manchester United after suffering yet another setback in his injury-hit start to the season.The 26-year-old was substituted after half an hour of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton, with his replacement Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to score what proved to be the winning goal.Martial had appeared to be struggling with his hip during the warm-up at Goodison Park but started regardless and proceeded to set up Antony for United's first goal.The France international could not continue, however, and was forced off having already spent time on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries this season.Erik...
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days
There are a number of players at Manchester United who's contracts are set to expire next summer. However United have options to extend. Many players have staked their claim to earn a new contract. Among the senior names there are a number of youth talents in the final parts of their deals.
Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice
Chelsea's Declan Rice interest has not disappeared, and the club still admire the midfielder.
Report: Liverpool Line Up Swap Deal For Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Liverpool could beat Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea to Lazio midfielder in surprising swap deal according to reports.
Rugby World Cup: Favourites England cannot keep track of records broken
Such is England's intense focus on the game in front of them, they did not even know they had broken yet more records in their World Cup opener. "We'll take that," said head coach Simon Middleton when informed it was the most points and tries scored by England in a World Cup match.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "For 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "However,...
Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds
Eberechi Eze scored a classy 76th-minute goal to lead Crystal Palace to a comeback win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Palace trailed on an early goal scored by Pascal Struijk and inspired by USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, but Palace had the match level by halftime through Odsonne Edouard.
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United
Various reports surfaced yesterday from Duncan Castles that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Erik Ten Hag or his way of doing things. The report suggested that Ronaldo felt Ten Hag was too rooted to what worked at Ajax, and didn't feel it would work at United. Castle's has links...
