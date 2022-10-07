ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Tony Adams
Person
Steven Moffat
Person
Dolly Wells
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
David Tennant
Person
Leo Percovich
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS
The Independent

Manchester United to assess Anthony Martial’s latest injury setback

Anthony Martial will be assessed by Manchester United after suffering yet another setback in his injury-hit start to the season.The 26-year-old was substituted after half an hour of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton, with his replacement Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to score what proved to be the winning goal.Martial had appeared to be struggling with his hip during the warm-up at Goodison Park but started regardless and proceeded to set up Antony for United's first goal.The France international could not continue, however, and was forced off having already spent time on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries this season.Erik...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Chelsea#Arsenal
Yardbarker

Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days

There are a number of players at Manchester United who's contracts are set to expire next summer. However United have options to extend. Many players have staked their claim to earn a new contract. Among the senior names there are a number of youth talents in the final parts of their deals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Favourites England cannot keep track of records broken

Such is England's intense focus on the game in front of them, they did not even know they had broken yet more records in their World Cup opener. "We'll take that," said head coach Simon Middleton when informed it was the most points and tries scored by England in a World Cup match.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "F﻿or 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "﻿They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "﻿However,...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds

Eberechi Eze scored a classy 76th-minute goal to lead Crystal Palace to a comeback win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Palace trailed on an early goal scored by Pascal Struijk and inspired by USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, but Palace had the match level by halftime through Odsonne Edouard.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy