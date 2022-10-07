ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8

By Matthew Sasser Editor
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Sept. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of a house catching fire. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:06 p.m., deputies responded to Kangaroo Express on US 1 HWY following a report of an unknown suspect driving off without paying for $25 in gas. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:46 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Stelley’s Tabernacle Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking a window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Homeplace Road following a report of a suspect shooting into a shed window. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 11:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Earle Franklin Drive following a report of a broken window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a stolen black and blue ONN tablet, valued at $60, and a silver chain necklace, valued at $60. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 3

HAMLET — At 11:42 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crosby Lane following a report of stolen mail. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Road following a report of a $500 in damage to a Nomad camper and $600 in damage to a Kia Soul. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Tranquil Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a package from Chewy Pet Supply, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of bullet damage at a home. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 4

ELLERBE — At 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rummage Packhouse Road following a report of a suspect trespassing and refusing to follow commands. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Charles Anthony Cooper.

Oct. 5

CORDOVA — At 10:05 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a stolen pressure washer, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:56 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Northam Cemetery following a report of a stolen wooden cross with flowers, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deanna Lane following a report of an unknown person stealing a Triple Crown utility trailer, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:39 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mizpah Road following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a bolt cutter, valued at $100, a pipe wrench, value dat $100, and a pole saw, valued at $80. The case is active.

CORDOVA — At 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect stealing a John Deere lawnmower, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Sixth Avenue following a report of a suspect entering a residence without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

NORMAN — At 9:29 p.m., deputies responded to Matt’s Convenience Store following a report of a suspect stealing $67.14 of fuel. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect damaging two windows, valued at $200, and a door, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 5:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Malloy Drive following a report of a damaged window, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.

Rockingham, NC
