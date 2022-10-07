Read full article on original website
Remodeled Walmart in Aurora ready for grand re-opening
AURORA, Mo. — After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete. To celebrate and to show appreciation for area Walmart customers, the store is hosting a grand re-opening event. The outdoor celebration is free and open to the public. The community can check out the ‘Spooky Street’ area […]
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Keep your eyes to the sky for this missing Cockatiel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, one pet owner is asking you to keep your eyes to the sky.. That owner’s beloved cinnamon cockatiel flew away last weekend and she’s trying everything she can think of, to track him down.. “I got...
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending. A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
Stone County UTV crash leaves one man dead
STONE COUNTY, Mo.– One man has died in a fatal UTV crash in Stone County on Saturday, October 8, when the driver traveled off the road and overturned the vehicle. The accident happened around 7:55 p.m. John Ruetschi, 73, was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger on Joe Bald Road 2 miles southwest of Kimberling City. […]
SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
Two Lebanon Men Airlifted To Springfield Hospital
Two Lebanon men suffered serious injuries after an accident at 8:15 last night on Highway Y.Y. near Pelican Drive in Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 29-year-old Kaleb W. Barber ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and a pole. Barber and a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Brindan K. Price, were both airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
