Theater & Dance

Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Billboard

Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Thailand’s Karma Sound Studios

Only one of the recording sessions for British hard-rock band Enter Shikari’s eight albums was interrupted by a monsoon. “The rain was falling the size of shotgun shells,” singer Rou Reynolds recalls of recording 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour. “After that, all the bugs come out. One of us made the mistake of leaving the doors open to the kitchen area, and it was full of dragonflies.” That’s just another day at Karma Studios. In the 12 years since former Abbey Road Studios producer and Sony executive Chris Craker opened Karma on a two-acre plot in the Thai fishing village of...
Variety

BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah and Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well as returning BET+ holiday movie staples like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson. The titles come from directors and writers including Victoria Rowell (who also appears in “A Christmas Gift”), Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones. “We’re committed to bringing quality Black stories to the screen and the...
Variety

Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’

Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
Deadline

XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
Vibe

‘Family Matters’ Stars To Reunite For Upcoming Holiday Film

This holiday season, Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton from Family Matters are set to reunite for A Family Matters Christmas. The LaVern Whitt-directed feature centers around three bickering siblings under a newly blended household who gets tapped by the “forgotten Christmas spirit,” Alternis. Each then experiences life in the other’s shoes, but they’re on a race against time to swap back before Christmas.More from VIBE.comJaleel White To Reprise His Role As Steve Urkel In New 'Scooby-Doo'Yes, They're Classics, But Let's Leave The '90s Black Sitcoms Where They WereJaimee Foxworth: 'Family Matters' Cast Member Fumes Over Lack Of Invitation To Reunion Williams,...
Variety

Amazon’s Prime Video to Launch Lucia Puenzo-helmed Karla Souza Drama ‘La Caida’ in November (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video is debuting the Karla Souza drama “La Caida” (“Dive”) on Nov. 11 after its world premiere at the Morelia Int’l Film Festival.  “How to Get Away with Murder” star Souza produces and stars in the topical drama directed by high-flying Argentine helmer-scribe Lucía Puenzo, hot off “La Jauría” and “Señorita 89.”  Souza is known for her performances in Mexican hit family comedy “We are the Nobles,” action-comedy “Day Shift” opposite Jamie Foxx, as well as the Shondaland TV series “How to Get Away with Murder,” among others. Puenzo, whose debut feature “XXY” won the Cannes Festival’s Critics’ Week Grand Prix, served...
The Independent

Charles’ slimmed down coronation will still be ‘religious’ event, says academic

The King’s coronation will retain its “essential religious character” despite being pared back in the number of guests invited, duration and rituals staged, an academic has said.Charles will be crowned monarch during a ceremony likely to be staged next summer, with speculation it will be held on, or close to, June 2 – the date of the late Queen’s 1953 coronation.Reports in recent days claim the ceremony will be cut from more than three hours to just over one, compared with the Queen’s crowning.Guest numbers will be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers wearing suits and dresses instead...
Deadline

‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes.  The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
Collider

'Emily': Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Emma Mackey Movie

From Pride and Prejudice and Emma to Little Women and Jane Eyre, the 90s seemed to be a romantic renaissance of movies based on some of the world's classics, and since the enormous success of the Netflix series Bridgerton, we have begun to see a repeat of the 90s regency craze. With the sudden resurgence of romantic period dramas, including the 2020 movie Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy and this year’s adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, audiences are apparently eager for more longing stares across ornate ballrooms and passionate confessions of love and desire. The movie Emily appears to fall somewhere in this category as it will give a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous novels of English literature, Wuthering Heights. The 1992 version of Wuthering Heights was just one regency jewel in a trove of many during its time and has since been remade twice more into a television series in 2009 and another film adaptation in 2011. The story even inspired an 18-year-old Kate Bush to write her song “Wuthering Heights” in 1977, a song that has recently seen a renewed interest after Bush's "Running Up That Hill" was featured in the fourth season of the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Such is the tale of Wuthering Heights that people never seem to tire of the numerous movie adaptations it has inspired, but this time Emily will take a very different take on the beloved classic.
