ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

The reality star surprised host Andy Cohen and castmates with her new ink Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos.  The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night. During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle. In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today,"...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ukraine
Tyla

Revealed: The most popular baby names for boys and girls right now

Choosing a baby name can be tricky, especially if you're indecisive. But it might help to see which names are currently the most popular among new parents. The Office for National Statistics has just revealed the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 - and the lists might surprise you.
KIDS
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
SCIENCE
HollywoodLife

Macaulay Culkin Carries Son, 1, On Farmer’s Market Trip With Brenda Song: Photo

Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 34, got into the fall spirit with their 1-year-old son Dakota on Thursday, October 6. The family of three visited the Pasadena farmer’s market in California, where Macaulay lovingly held his son in his arms, while Brenda trailed behind them. Dakota looked absolutely adorable with his mohawk hairdo that he’s been rocking since at least April.
PASADENA, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date

Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says Lisa Rinna Is A Hypocrite For Being “Shaken” By Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

I always love when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais appears on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live because she serves looks and a whole lot of shade. On a recent episode of WWHL, callers asked Garcelle if she thought Lisa Rinna was being a hypocrite by acting so shaken by Kathy Hilton’s alleged […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says Lisa Rinna Is A Hypocrite For Being “Shaken” By Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Tyla

Tyla

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy