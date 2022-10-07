Read full article on original website
Related
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ramona Singer Blames ‘RHONY’ for Her Divorce, Kari Wells From ‘Married to Medicine’ Says Reality TV Can Kill Relationships
Ramona Singer blames 'RHONY' for her divorce from Mario Singer mainly because cameras added more pressure to their relationship, friend Kari Wells from 'Married to Medicine' said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion
The reality star surprised host Andy Cohen and castmates with her new ink Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos. The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night. During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle. In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today,"...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Revealed: The most popular baby names for boys and girls right now
Choosing a baby name can be tricky, especially if you're indecisive. But it might help to see which names are currently the most popular among new parents. The Office for National Statistics has just revealed the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 - and the lists might surprise you.
KIDS・
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh
If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
Kaley Cuoco Says Meeting Tom Pelphrey Was ‘Love at First Sight’
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star together in the rom-com “Meet Cute,” but in real life Kaley is dating Tom Pelphrey. “Extra” chatted with Kaley at the “Meet Cute” premiere in NYC, where she gushed over Tom. Cuoco said, “Last year was the rough year....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Macaulay Culkin Carries Son, 1, On Farmer’s Market Trip With Brenda Song: Photo
Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 34, got into the fall spirit with their 1-year-old son Dakota on Thursday, October 6. The family of three visited the Pasadena farmer’s market in California, where Macaulay lovingly held his son in his arms, while Brenda trailed behind them. Dakota looked absolutely adorable with his mohawk hairdo that he’s been rocking since at least April.
Woman reveals why she loves being a ‘sugar mama’ who spoils her toyboy boyfriend
A divorcee has revealed why she loves being a ‘sugar mama’ and spoiling her toyboy boyfriend with designer clothes, cars, and expensive holidays. Kara Miller, 36, from California, loves to lavish her 27-year-old partner Daniel with treats and often shares the result of their shopping trips with her 10,000 followers on her Instagram account @officialsugarmamakara.
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
Garcelle Beauvais Says Lisa Rinna Is A Hypocrite For Being “Shaken” By Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
I always love when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais appears on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live because she serves looks and a whole lot of shade. On a recent episode of WWHL, callers asked Garcelle if she thought Lisa Rinna was being a hypocrite by acting so shaken by Kathy Hilton’s alleged […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says Lisa Rinna Is A Hypocrite For Being “Shaken” By Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis
Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals. The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Tyla
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0