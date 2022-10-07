Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
Smith steps up: Becomes first female to play football at Asheville High
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School senior, Gracie Smith has been playing both soccer and basketball for the Cougars since her freshman season. The two-sport, student-athlete had been pestering the football coach to let her join his squad over the last four years as well. "I've been asking...
