Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
vuhoops.com
Big East recruiting update (Oct. 10): ‘Nova in High’s final five, final cuts and more!
Shortly after the last recruiting roundup, Villanova target Zayden High (Spring Branch, Texas/Compass Prep), a four-star 2023 forward, announced that the Wildcats were in his final five list, which also consists of Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas and Michigan. It was a big highlight that started a pretty tame week of...
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s heartbreaking loss to Purdue
Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue on Saturday was a thrilling, but heartbreaking defeat as the Terps failed to convert a two-point conversion with seconds remaining that would have sent the game to overtime. Maryland looked dominant on both sides of the ball at times throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest....
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob
It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the lone walk-on last season. This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad. O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, N.Y. He attended...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley reacts to pair of controversial calls in Maryland's 2-point loss to Purdue
Mike Locksley’s team had a couple of calls go against them in the Purdue game. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 31-29. Maryland first had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter even though there was a Purdue defender offsides. The referees decided not to throw the flag on that play.
vuhoops.com
Monday’s Arizin: Daily links for Oct. 10
Happy Monday! Here are your links to start the week:. ‘Nova checks in at No. 18. ESPN experts build the best teams out of the best players heading into the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season. Less than a month away from the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, let’s take a...
Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore set to have surgery on thumb
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore is set to have surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday.The school said Friday that Whitmore will be re-evaluated in early November."We're disappointed for Cam," Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. "Throughout the preseason he's worked hard to learn our concepts and what it takes to be effective in the Big East. This is a temporary setback, though, and we know Cam will approach his rehab with a great attitude."The 6-foot-7 Whitmore was the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year at Archbishop Spalding High School. In June, he was the Most Outstanding Player at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in leading the United States to the title.The Wildcats also are missing guards Justin Moore (Achilles tendon) and Caleb Daniels (broken nose) and forward Trey Patterson (sports hernia).
WDEL 1150AM
William & Mary holds off Delaware to hand Hens first loss
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, Darius Wilson added what proved to be the winning points and William & Mary upset FCS sixth-ranked Delaware 27-21 on Saturday. The 17th-ranked Tribe (5-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), built a 24-7 lead after Wilson’s 1-yard...
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
FOX43.com
Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | High School Football Frenzy
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 6. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 DOVER'S CAMPBELL SWITCHES FIELD FOR SCORE. Dover quarterback Aric Campbell took the...
Two more Philadelphia area football teams cancel rivalry game citing credible threats of violence
A release from Coatesville Area School District stated that Friday’s home football game vs. Downingtown West has been canceled based on “online threats of violence that law enforcement believed were credible.”. Richard F. Dunlap Jr., Interim Superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District issued the statement Friday morning,...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom | Spotted in Potomac, Maryland
New phantom in Potomac, I saw tons of cool cars today. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
