Radnor Township, PA

testudotimes.com

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s heartbreaking loss to Purdue

Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue on Saturday was a thrilling, but heartbreaking defeat as the Terps failed to convert a two-point conversion with seconds remaining that would have sent the game to overtime. Maryland looked dominant on both sides of the ball at times throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob

It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the lone walk-on last season. This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad. O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, N.Y. He attended...
VILLANOVA, PA
College Park, MD
College Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Basketball
vuhoops.com

Monday’s Arizin: Daily links for Oct. 10

Happy Monday! Here are your links to start the week:. ‘Nova checks in at No. 18. ESPN experts build the best teams out of the best players heading into the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season. Less than a month away from the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, let’s take a...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore set to have surgery on thumb

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore is set to have surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday.The school said Friday that Whitmore will be re-evaluated in early November."We're disappointed for Cam," Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. "Throughout the preseason he's worked hard to learn our concepts and what it takes to be effective in the Big East. This is a temporary setback, though, and we know Cam will approach his rehab with a great attitude."The 6-foot-7 Whitmore was the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year at Archbishop Spalding High School. In June, he was the Most Outstanding Player at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in leading the United States to the title.The Wildcats also are missing guards Justin Moore (Achilles tendon) and Caleb Daniels (broken nose) and forward Trey Patterson (sports hernia).
VILLANOVA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

William & Mary holds off Delaware to hand Hens first loss

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, Darius Wilson added what proved to be the winning points and William & Mary upset FCS sixth-ranked Delaware 27-21 on Saturday. The 17th-ranked Tribe (5-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), built a 24-7 lead after Wilson’s 1-yard...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
FOX43.com

Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | High School Football Frenzy

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 6. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 DOVER'S CAMPBELL SWITCHES FIELD FOR SCORE. Dover quarterback Aric Campbell took the...
LANCASTER, PA
#Vcu#Maryland Stadium#Villanova Wildcats#Maryland Terrapins#Naia#Drexel#Usc#Nit#Rams
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
