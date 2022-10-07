Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
RPO celebrates longtime usher’s 100th birthday
She began her volunteer work with the RPO over 40 years ago.
13 WHAM
Cancer Support Community Rochester hosts annual Heroes Ball
Rochester, N.Y. — Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club hosted their annual Heroes Ball on Friday. The event recognizes the work of everyday “heroes/friends” making a difference in the cancer community. After her final broadcast, 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan MCed the event. This year’s gala embraced...
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
13 WHAM
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
wxxinews.org
People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. Scott Wager, co-founder and CEO of Expeditions of Empowerment. Marlies Sullivan, vice president of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center. Wendy Barry, director of Galgos del Sol USA. Wilson Southerland, artistic...
13 WHAM
Passion drove Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13
If I had to choose one word to describe Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13, it is the passion with which she embraced every story. A passion for accuracy, detail and emotion. I cannot begin to touch on them all. The stories of children are ones I most recall.
13 WHAM
Rochester ready to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Rochester, N.Y. — The city will officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day first the first time Monday. The holiday will be recognized on the second Monday of each October, replacing Columbus Day on all calendars and documents. The city held a Haudenosaunee flag-raising and reading of the ordinance Friday in...
13 WHAM
Shaving heads for a cause
People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
‘Canstruction’ competition helps donate food to local families
Since the competition was first held in 2006, it has raised over 400,000 pounds of food for local families.
13 WHAM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
wxxinews.org
Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day
A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
13 WHAM
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
websterontheweb.com
Webster community mailbag
Leading today’s mailbag is the Webster Public Library Book Sale, happening Friday and Saturday at the library, 980 Ridge Rd., at the back of Webster Plaza. Hardcover books are just $1 each, and paperbacks only 50 cents. Today and Saturday are also BYOB Bag Sale days. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow, bring your own bag and fill it for just $5. Credit cards are accepted, and all proceeds benefit the library.
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13
Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
13 WHAM
Giant sculptures of canned food displayed at Strong Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — Canstruction Rochester's 13th annual design-build competition began at the Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday. Ten local teams designed and constructed giant sculptures made entirely out of canned food. The sculptures will be on display through Sunday, October 23. Since its inception in 2006, the...
