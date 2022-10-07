ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head Park, IL

Indian Head Park woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RYit_0iQDocTq00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.

Ferreira pleaded guilty back in June to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, admitting alarms were sounding in the U.S. Capitol when she entered without permission.

Ferreira had been interviewed at her home by authorities on April 2, 2021, records show. Though she couldn’t vote in the 2020 election, she said she traveled to Washington, D.C., because she wanted to see then-President Donald Trump speak.

However, Ferreira said she didn’t get to hear the speech because so many people started to march toward the Capitol. She said she followed them into the building, and she gave the feds photos and videos she took that confirmed she had been in the Capitol that day.

An FBI task force officer wrote that, the day after the breach, Ferreira sent someone a text message that asked, “Do you think they will go after all the people walking in the capitol area?”

The unnamed recipient of that text replied, “Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We are all f—ed.”

Ferreira is one of 32 known Illinois residents who have been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach . Twenty-one members of that group have pleaded guilty to their role in the event, and three have now been sentenced to short periods of time behind bars.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was fatally shot outside of a Loop lounge early Sunday morningIt happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street, and as CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, this is not the first time there has been a shooting near that bar. CBS 2 tracked at least two others since May, in which nearly 10 people were either injured or killed. The latest one happened outside the club Sunday morning around 1:36 a.m.According to the Chicago Police Department, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Persona Lounge following an altercation. A 24-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Indian Head Park, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Chicago

Man charged with entering 10th District station lobby faces multiple felony charges

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 43-year-old man has been charged with walking into the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station and pointing a gun at officers.Terick Bland of Maywood is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony assault charge of using a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $200,000 at a bond hearing Friday afternoon. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Bland entered the station with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand Wednesday. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card

Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Us Capitol#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Brazilian#Fbi
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Square dog watcher gets four-year sentence for animal torture

A Chicago man pleaded guilty this week to torturing an Australian Shepherd mix while working as a dog watcher in Lincoln Square last year. Freddie Rodriguez, 47, received a four-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Rodriguez, a long-time employee and overnight dog watcher at a facility in the 5000 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy