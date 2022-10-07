Mother's boyfriend charged for incident in which Joliet toddler accidently shot himself

JOLIET (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Joliet man faces several felony charges tied to last week’s incident in which a toddler accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun.

Joliet police said they identified 26-year-old Sensei Bennett as the owner of the unsecured gun that seriously wounded the 2-year-old boy. He is the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, detectives said. Bennett has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, endangering the life of a child, as well as reckless conduct.

The suspect was apprehended in Morris on Thursday by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The incident occurred last Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27 in home at Cornstock near McDonough. Police said the toddler, while his mother was attending to another child, got his hands on a gun located in the bedroom and then shot himself in the face.

Officers at the scene performed lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived, police said. The boy was initially transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition and then was airlifted to Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. Police said the boy, although still hospitalized, has improved and doctors are hopeful we will continue to get better.

