Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
nbc16.com
'We have to be real disciplined': Oregon takes on Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Oregon football team is headed down to Tucson, Arizona to take on one of the best offenses in the nation. Our sports reporter Erin Slinde is in Tucson before the game Saturday, where it's a little warmer than Oregon right now. Fortunately for...
nbc16.com
Seismologist says earthquake in Linn County considered 'normal' activity
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — "The house started shaking and creaking and whatnot. Hat fell off a tall dresser of ours. I shook the wife and I said, 'Hey, is this an earthquake?' And she goes 'What else would it be?" If you thought you felt your house shaking early...
nbc16.com
Suspect barricades self inside Jackson's Auto Care in Eugene after setting it on fire
EUGENE, Ore. — We spoke with Dale Dawson, a Patrol Sergeant with the Eugene Police Department, to find out what happened at Jackson's Auto Care Saturday afternoon. Police say the owner of Jackson's Auto Care, at 660 West 6th Street in Eugene was notified his shop's fire alarm was set off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Jackson's Auto Care owner shares damage done to business in break-in and arson
EUGENE, Ore. — A man is now facing charges after police say he started a fire in an auto shop, then barricaded himself inside. Tens of thousands of dollars in damage. That's according to Eugene Police whom we spoke to Saturday. The incident happened Saturday morning at Jackson's Auto...
nbc16.com
EWEB changes course for building sale
EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
nbc16.com
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
Comments / 0