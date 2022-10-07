ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community.  President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Valley, CA
Scotts Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
padailypost.com

Rape reported in basement at Stanford

A woman working at Stanford was dragged from her office into a basement and raped, police said in a campus-wide alert. The rape occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7), but the building wasn’t disclosed to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The incident was brought to the attention...
STANFORD, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers

SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
SALINAS, CA
gilroylife.com

Local Government: Residents share opinions about recall request

Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. About 20 residents shared their thoughts with Gilroy city councilmembers before a controversial vote on requesting the resignation of fellow member Rebeca Armendariz if a recall campaign qualifies for an expensive special election. Mayor Marie...
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Fbi National Academy#The Annual Inspection#Department#State#Evi
KRON4 News

Dump truck driver dies from possible medical emergency in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway […]
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
losgatan.com

Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth

The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy