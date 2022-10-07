Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Careless driver warned about driving over fire hose during Saturday blaze
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie Fire Department and several others were battling a large fire on Mansion Street Saturday when a careless driver drove over a supply hose. The hose was being prepared to be connected to a hydrant near Smith Street and deliver water to Poughkeepsie’s Tower Ladder 2 which needed water for the fire.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus
YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
Charges possible for Esopus man who was hit by car
An Esopus man could face criminal charges after Ulster County Sheriff's Deputies say he ran into moving traffic on Route 9W Saturday afternoon.
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
Police: 2 seventh-graders charged after AirDrop threat during middle school dance
Two seventh grade students were charged with a felony after a threat was sent out during a dance at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022
Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
Ulster County Police investigate shooting
Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gun shots and a female screaming.
Man Struck In Head By Dumpster In Morris County: Police
A 57-year-old man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck in the head by a dumpster in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The man was operating a garbage truck when he was hit by the dumpster as it was being moved by a winch near the B Buildings on Farmhouse Lane in Morristown, Police Capt. Stuart Greer told DailyVoice.com.
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said. Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said. “He was a […]
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man arrested again for additional burglaries
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man who was arrested for burglary days ago, has been arrested a second time for allegedly committing other crimes. Monticello Police arrested Justus McMoore, 37, on Saturday, October 8 on two felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. McMoore had been previously arrested...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cortlandt man arrested in possession of ghost gun
CORTLANDT – State Police have arrested a 45-year-old Cortlandt man on a charge of felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Police found Joseph Potente in illegal possession of a fabricated 9 mm pistol – a ghost gun – and ammunition. Troopers arrested him after receiving information...
