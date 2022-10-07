ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Careless driver warned about driving over fire hose during Saturday blaze

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie Fire Department and several others were battling a large fire on Mansion Street Saturday when a careless driver drove over a supply hose. The hose was being prepared to be connected to a hydrant near Smith Street and deliver water to Poughkeepsie’s Tower Ladder 2 which needed water for the fire.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus

YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022

Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck In Head By Dumpster In Morris County: Police

A 57-year-old man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck in the head by a dumpster in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The man was operating a garbage truck when he was hit by the dumpster as it was being moved by a winch near the B Buildings on Farmhouse Lane in Morristown, Police Capt. Stuart Greer told DailyVoice.com.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said. Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said. “He was a […]
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man arrested again for additional burglaries

MONTICELLO – A Monticello man who was arrested for burglary days ago, has been arrested a second time for allegedly committing other crimes. Monticello Police arrested Justus McMoore, 37, on Saturday, October 8 on two felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. McMoore had been previously arrested...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cortlandt man arrested in possession of ghost gun

CORTLANDT – State Police have arrested a 45-year-old Cortlandt man on a charge of felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Police found Joseph Potente in illegal possession of a fabricated 9 mm pistol – a ghost gun – and ammunition. Troopers arrested him after receiving information...
CORTLANDT, NY

