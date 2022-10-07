Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Local runner wins Nantucket Half Marathon
(Oct. 9, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefitted islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
capecod.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!
(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev) (KINGSTON, MA) Calling all fur friends and paw parents! You're invited to"a night out with your pup." JB's Indoor Dog Park has announced an event no treat lover would want to miss, a DIY Doggie Cookie Decorating Night! This event will bring out your creative side while also providing your pup with a festive snack they're sure to love.
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Nantucket home sells for $33M
A mystery buyer dropped $33 million on a Nantucket compound in one of the most expensive home sales in the New England island’s history. Jeanne Hicks of Lee Real Estate represented the sellers, Leigh Failing and her husband Bruce Failing Jr., a managing partner of investment firm Alerion Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
whdh.com
Multiple children taken to hospital for evaluation after exposure to chemical at YMCA Cape Cod pool
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A group of children on the Cape needed medical attention after officials say they were exposed to chemicals used for cleaning swimming pools during an afterschool program. Crews were called to the YMCA Cape Cod center on Friday afternoon where seven children were reportedly...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Here’s Why Acushnet’s Parting Ways Gas Station Flipped to Shell
One of Acushnet's most recognizable landmarks went through some significant changes this week. Parting Ways gas station has been a fixture in the Acushnet community for decades. It had that old timey feel. The bell would ring when you pulled into the station to alert the attendant that someone was there. It was one of the last remaining fairly affordable full service stations on the SouthCoast.
Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery
SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
capecod.com
Car, motorcycle collide on Route 3 in Bourne
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne just before noon Saturday. The crash happened on Route 53 northbound about a half mile from the Sagamore Bridge. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
New Bedford Car Dealer Offers Tips for Spotting a Flood-Damaged Vehicle
If ever there was a buyer beware situation for those searching for a vehicle, it's now. After a major storm like Hurricane Ian, vehicles that were flooded will be showing up for sale on car lots everywhere. "Shame on those dealers! We'd never buy a car that's been in a...
capecod.com
One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened early Friday evening eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Man transported by medflight after serious injuries from early morning crash
A man has been seriously injured in a crash that resulted in the victim having to be medflighted early this morning. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the single vehicle crash occurred just south of Crooked Lane just before 1:00 a.m. today. A pickup truck left the road and struck a tree. An alert Main Street resident heard a loud crash and called police about what sounded like an accident. An officer searched the area and discovered the vehicle off the road.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
