So I had a huge post earlier and my internet went down and the post didn't save. So this will be a much quicker post. The Cardinals have to many IF. Nolan Gorman was optioned at the end of the season and they started Donovan. Both of then were originally 3B, but Arenado. They also have Walker who is the 6th ranked prospect who will be in AAA next season. Gorman will probably cost Manning, Jung and another piece due to the prospect status and the power. He is 22 and already has MLB experience. If they don't want to move him, Donovan was used as a high end utility player, but he was amazing at 3B. No power, but very high OBP and a very good 3B glove. He had a .394 OBP and is still 25.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO