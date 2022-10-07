Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Social Media Monday: Postseason/End of season edition
Welcome to the deep, dark offseason friends. For the Tigers, until Winter Meetings roll around, it’s likely to be fairly quiet on the news front, but that doesn’t mean the players are doing nothing. So throughout the offseason we’ll be putting together a rundown of some of the best content we’ve seen on the Tigers’ social pages.
Divisional round playoffs gamethread
LHP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (14.7, 2.48 ERA) RHP Logan Gilbert ( 13-6, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 7:37 p.m. EDT. RHP Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) San...
MLB Trade Rumors offers 2023 arbitration estimates for the Tigers
The site MLB Trade Rumors is typically pretty good at coming up with arbitration estimates. Performance and service time are the two crucial factors as players enter their fourth, fifth, and ultimately their sixth year of arbitration eligible team control prior to free agency. Let’s take a look at what they’re estimating for the 12 Tigers who will be eligible this offseason.
Trades I would like to see.
So I had a huge post earlier and my internet went down and the post didn't save. So this will be a much quicker post. The Cardinals have to many IF. Nolan Gorman was optioned at the end of the season and they started Donovan. Both of then were originally 3B, but Arenado. They also have Walker who is the 6th ranked prospect who will be in AAA next season. Gorman will probably cost Manning, Jung and another piece due to the prospect status and the power. He is 22 and already has MLB experience. If they don't want to move him, Donovan was used as a high end utility player, but he was amazing at 3B. No power, but very high OBP and a very good 3B glove. He had a .394 OBP and is still 25.
Scott Coolbaugh and Scott Pleis out as the Tigers purge continues
We expected changes to start coming fast and furious as soon as the Detroit Tigers’ season ended, and new President of Baseball Ops, Scott Harris, isn’t disappointing. Several members of the Tigers coaching staff were let go on Friday, and a bigger domino fell on Saturday as long-time scouting director Scott Pleis was also released.
How about Signing the Top International Prospect?
I know we should all be really excited about signing 3 out of the top 50 international free agents, but heck how about spending all of the money on signing the best prospect? Radical thinking, huh? I mean why not spend big bucks and spread it around and just maybe a 15 or 16 year old might get to AA ball before the 2025 or 2026?
A Deeper Look into Gregory Soto’s 2022 Season
On the ultimate day of the 2022 regular season, the Detroit Tigers faced the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners, and the game was tied going into the bottom of the ninth at 4-4. Gregory Soto was summoned from the bullpen in an attempt by manager AJ Hinch to hold the score static and take the game into extra innings. Instead Soto, who’d been pretty reliable all season, got a quick flyout but then walked the next batter. A comebacker to Soto looked to begin an easy inning-ending double play, but instead Soto threw wild to second and the winning run ended up on third. After another walk, Ty France hit a single to right that brought home the winning run, ended the regular season, and dropped Soto’s won-loss record to 2-11.
