ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 2

Related
whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novi, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cranbrooke
Detroit News

Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Detroit News

Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WAKARUSA, IN
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy