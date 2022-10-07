Read full article on original website
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56,...
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Detroit News
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting
An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in shooting, standoff with police at Dearborn hotel
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Detroit News
Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DPD investigating shooting that left one man dead on city's east side
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WTOL-TV
46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
Detroit man, driving on shoulder of road to avoid traffic, hospitalized after crash
DETROIT – A 37-year-old Detroit man was critically injured in a crash while driving along the shoulder of a road to avoid traffic, Michigan State Police said. Police did not immediately identify the man, but noted family has been notified, MSP Second District said in a post on Twitter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor
A man died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.
