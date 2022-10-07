ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDKAx_0iQDnqcz00

Bournemouth v Leicester

Saturday 3pm Venue Vitality Stadium Last season n/a

Referee Michael Salisbury This season G3 Y15 R0 5 cards/game

Odds H 13-5 A 22-19 D 11-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OU5u_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Bournemouth

Subs from Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembélé, Moore, Hill, Anthony, Bevan, Dennis, Rothwell, Pearson

Doubtful Fredericks (match fitness), Rothwell (hamstring), Pearson (knee)

Injured Stanislas (match fitness, 19 Oct), Brooks (hamstring, unknown), Kelly (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y15 R0

Form LLDWDD

Leading scorer Billing 2

Leicester

Subs from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Brunt, Braybooke, Iheanacho, Pérez, Praet, Thomas, Daka

Doubtful None

Injured Mendy (knee, 15 Oct), Ndidi (hamstring, 23 Oct), Pereira (achilles, Feb), Bertrand (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y10 R0

Form LLLLLW

Leading scorer Maddison 5

Chelsea v Wolves

Saturday 3pm Venue Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 2 Wolves 2

Referee Simon Hooper This season G5 Y15 R0 3 cards/game

Odds H 1-2 A 42-5 D 4-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIWRr_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Chelsea

Subs from Mendy, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Chilwell, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Kanté

Doubtful Kanté (hamstring)

Injured Fofana (knee, Nov)

Suspended None

Discipline Y18 R2

Form DLWLWW

Leading scorer Sterling 3

Wolves

Subs from Sarkic, Søndergaard, Campbell, Smith, Toti, Ronan, Hwang, Semedo, Costa, Mosquera

Doubtful Hwang (hip)

Injured Chiquinho (knee, Apr), Jiménez (match fitness, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown), Neto (ankle, unnown)

Suspended Collins (second of three), Neves (one match)

Discipline Y15 R1

Form LDDWLL

Leading scorer Podence 2

Manchester City v Southampton

Saturday 3pm Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 0 Southampton 0

Referee Andy Madley This season G5 Y16 R0 3.2 cards/game

Odds H 1-7 A 22-1 D 10-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnASH_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Manchester City

Subs from Carson, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Ebrand, Lewis, Mahrez, Ortega, Gündogan, Stones, Laporte, Dias

Doubtful None

Injured Stones (hamstring, 16 Oct), Phillips (shoulder, Dec), Walker (groin, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y5 R0

Form DWWDWW

Leading scorer Haaland 14

Southampton

Subs from Caballero, McCarthy, Lyanco, Redmond, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Diallo, Salisu, Perraud

Doubtful A Armstrong (knock), Larios (knock)

Injured Lavia (hamstring, 16 Oct), Livramento (knee, Jan)

Suspended None

Discipline Y11 R0

Form WLWLLL

Leading scorers Adams, Aribo 2

Newcastle v Brentford

Saturday 3pm Venue St James’ Park Last season Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Referee John Brooks This season G3 Y16 R0 5.33 cards/game

Odds H 11-13 A 7-2 D 3-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyUjx_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Newcastle

Subs from Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Lewis, Joelinton, Wood, Fraser, Anderson, Murphy, Manquillo

Doubtful None

Injured Isak (hamstring, 16 Oct), Shelvey (thigh, 23 Oct), Darlow (ankle, Nov), Krafth (knee, May), Ritchie (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y14 R0

Form DDLDDW

Leading scorers Almirón, Wilson 3

Brentford

Subs from Strakosha, Roerslev, Goode, Sørensen, Canós, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Pinnock

Doubtful Pinnock (knee), Canós (hamstring)

Injured Jansson (hamstring, 14 Oct), Nørgaard (achilles, 29 Oct), Lewis-Potter (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y10 R0

Form LDDWLD

Leading scorer Toney 5

Brighton v Tottenham

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 0 Tottenham 2

Referee Tony Harrington This season G3 Y10 R0 3.33 cards/game

Odds H 2-1 A 6-4 D 12-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbvZz_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Brighton

Subs from Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Colwill, Gilmour, Alzate, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Lallana, Mwepu

Doubtful Caicedo (knock), Mwepu (illness)

Injured Moder (knee, Feb)

Suspended None

Discipline Y8 R0

Form DWWLWD

Leading scorer Trossard 5

Tottenham

Subs from Forster, Austin, Doherty, Spence, Sánchez, Davies, Tanganga, Bissouma, Skipp, Sarr, Gil, Kulusevski, Lucas, Davies

Doubtful Davies (knee), Kulusevski (hamstring), Lucas (calf)

Injured None

Suspended Emerson (first of three)

Discipline Y16 R1

Form WWDWWL

Leading scorer Kane 7

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Selhurst Park Last season Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Referee Paul Tierney This season G6 Y25 R2 4.5 cards/game

Odds H 15-13 A 9-4 D 13-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CixgB_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Crystal Palace

Subs from Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Boateng, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Rodney, Ayew, Andersen, Clyne

Doubtful Andersen (calf), Clyne (ankle), Richards (leg)

Injured Ferguson (ankle, Dec), McArthur (groin, unknown), Butland (wrist, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y13 R0

Form DWLDDL

Leading scorer Zaha 4

Leeds

Subs from Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Summerville, Llorente, Gnonto, Greenwood, Klich, Gelhardt

Doubtful None

Injured Hjelde (appendix, Nov), Forshaw (hernia, Nov), Dallas (leg, unknown), Gray (ankle, unknown)

Suspended Sinisterra (one match)

Discipline Y17 R1

Form DWLDLD

Leading scorer Rodrigo 4

West Ham v Fulham

Sunday 2pm Venue London Stadium Last season n/a

Referee Chris Kavanagh This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game

Odds H 4-5 A 15-4 D 3-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7PHu_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

West Ham

Subs from Areola, Randolph, Antonio, Johnson, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Coufal, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby, Appiah-Forson, Potts, Baptiste, Benrahma

Doubtful None

Injured Cornet (hamstring, Nov), Aguerd (ankle, Nov)

Suspended None

Discipline Y10 R0

Form LWDLLW

Leading scorers Antonio, Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca, Soucek 1

Fulham

Subs from Rodak, Kurzawa, Duffy, Kebano, Vinícius, Willian, Tete, Cairney, Robinson

Doubtful Robinson (ankle), Willian (calf), Tete (knock), Mitrovic (ankle), Kurzawa (knock)

Injured Wilson (knee, Nov), Solomon (knee, unknown)

Suspended Chalobah (first of three)

Discipline Y23 R1

Form WLWLWL

Leading scorer Mitrovic 6

Arsenal v Liverpool

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Emirates Stadium Last season Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2

Referee Michael Oliver This season G7 Y23 R0 3.29 cards/game

Odds H 6-4 A 13-8 D 13-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvWke_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Arsenal

Subs from Turner, Hein, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Smith, Nwaneri, Sousa, Nelson

Doubtful None

Injured Smith Rowe (groin, Dec), Elneny (thigh, Jan)

Suspended None

Discipline Y15 R0

Form WWWLWW

Leading scorer Jesus 5

Liverpool

Subs from Adrián, Davies, Ramsey, Konaté, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Elliott, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Jota, Núñez

Doubtful None

Injured Jones (leg, 12 Oct), Robertson (ankle, 16 Oct), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring, 16 Oct), Keïta (hamstring, 16 Oct), Arthur (knock, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y6 R1

Form DLWWDD

Leading scorer Firmino 5

Everton v Manchester United

Sunday 7pm BT Sport 1 Venue Goodison Park Last season Everton 1 Manchester United 0

Referee David Coote This season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game

Odds H 3-1 A Evens D 11-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYMz7_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Everton

Subs from Begovic, Jakupovic, Keane, Vinagre, Doucouré, Garner, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Rondón, McNeil, Welch, Mills

Doubtful Calvert-Lewin (knee)

Injured Mina (ankle, 19 Oct), Holgate (knee, 19 Oct), Patterson (ankle, Nov), Godfrey (leg, Dec), Townsend (knee, Dec), Lonergan (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y19 R0

Form DDDDWW

Leading scorer Gordon 2

Manchester United

Subs from Heaton, Dubravka, Hannibal, Garnacho, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Ronaldo, Pellestri, Sancho, Malacia, Varane

Doubtful Varane (match fitness)

Injured Van de Beek (muscle, 28 Oct), Maguire (muscle, unknown), Williams (unknown), Tuanzebe (unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y23 R0

Form LWWWWL

Leading scorer Rashford 3

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue City Ground Last season n/a

Referee Anthony Taylor This season G7 Y23 R4 3.86 cards/game

Odds H 12-5 A 16-13 D 12-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKuHp_0iQDnqcz00
Probable starters in bold, contenders in light Illustration: Guardian

Nottingham Forest

Subs from Hennessey, Smith, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Colback, Toffolo, Surridge, Cafú, Boly, Badé, Taylor, Lingard, Dennis, Kouyaté, O’Brien, Aurier, Worrall

Doubtful None

Injured Richards (calf, 18 Oct), Niakhaté (hamstring, 30 Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y25 R0

Form DLLLLL

Leading scorers Awoniyi, Johnson 2

Aston Villa

Subs from Olsen, Steer, Marshall, Guilbert, Chambers, Feeney, Sanson, Nakamba, Archer, Buendía, Bailey, Bednarek

Doubtful Chambers (knee), Bailey (knock)

Injured Augustinsson (hamstring, 29 Oct), Kamara (knee, Dec), Diego Carlos (achilles, unknown), Digne (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y20 R0

Form LLLDWD

Leading scorers Bailey, Buendía, Douglas Luiz, Ings, Ramsey, Watkins 1

