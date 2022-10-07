Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO