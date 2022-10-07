Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Bournemouth v Leicester
Saturday 3pm Venue Vitality Stadium Last season n/a
Referee Michael Salisbury This season G3 Y15 R0 5 cards/game
Odds H 13-5 A 22-19 D 11-4
Bournemouth
Subs from Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembélé, Moore, Hill, Anthony, Bevan, Dennis, Rothwell, Pearson
Doubtful Fredericks (match fitness), Rothwell (hamstring), Pearson (knee)
Injured Stanislas (match fitness, 19 Oct), Brooks (hamstring, unknown), Kelly (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y15 R0
Form LLDWDD
Leading scorer Billing 2
Leicester
Subs from Iversen, Smithies, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Brunt, Braybooke, Iheanacho, Pérez, Praet, Thomas, Daka
Doubtful None
Injured Mendy (knee, 15 Oct), Ndidi (hamstring, 23 Oct), Pereira (achilles, Feb), Bertrand (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y10 R0
Form LLLLLW
Leading scorer Maddison 5
Chelsea v Wolves
Saturday 3pm Venue Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 2 Wolves 2
Referee Simon Hooper This season G5 Y15 R0 3 cards/game
Odds H 1-2 A 42-5 D 4-1
Chelsea
Subs from Mendy, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Chilwell, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Kanté
Doubtful Kanté (hamstring)
Injured Fofana (knee, Nov)
Suspended None
Discipline Y18 R2
Form DLWLWW
Leading scorer Sterling 3
Wolves
Subs from Sarkic, Søndergaard, Campbell, Smith, Toti, Ronan, Hwang, Semedo, Costa, Mosquera
Doubtful Hwang (hip)
Injured Chiquinho (knee, Apr), Jiménez (match fitness, unknown), Kalajdzic (knee, unknown), Neto (ankle, unnown)
Suspended Collins (second of three), Neves (one match)
Discipline Y15 R1
Form LDDWLL
Leading scorer Podence 2
Manchester City v Southampton
Saturday 3pm Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 0 Southampton 0
Referee Andy Madley This season G5 Y16 R0 3.2 cards/game
Odds H 1-7 A 22-1 D 10-1
Manchester City
Subs from Carson, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Ebrand, Lewis, Mahrez, Ortega, Gündogan, Stones, Laporte, Dias
Doubtful None
Injured Stones (hamstring, 16 Oct), Phillips (shoulder, Dec), Walker (groin, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y5 R0
Form DWWDWW
Leading scorer Haaland 14
Southampton
Subs from Caballero, McCarthy, Lyanco, Redmond, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Diallo, Salisu, Perraud
Doubtful A Armstrong (knock), Larios (knock)
Injured Lavia (hamstring, 16 Oct), Livramento (knee, Jan)
Suspended None
Discipline Y11 R0
Form WLWLLL
Leading scorers Adams, Aribo 2
Newcastle v Brentford
Saturday 3pm Venue St James’ Park Last season Newcastle 3 Brentford 3
Referee John Brooks This season G3 Y16 R0 5.33 cards/game
Odds H 11-13 A 7-2 D 3-1
Newcastle
Subs from Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Lewis, Joelinton, Wood, Fraser, Anderson, Murphy, Manquillo
Doubtful None
Injured Isak (hamstring, 16 Oct), Shelvey (thigh, 23 Oct), Darlow (ankle, Nov), Krafth (knee, May), Ritchie (calf, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y14 R0
Form DDLDDW
Leading scorers Almirón, Wilson 3
Brentford
Subs from Strakosha, Roerslev, Goode, Sørensen, Canós, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Pinnock
Doubtful Pinnock (knee), Canós (hamstring)
Injured Jansson (hamstring, 14 Oct), Nørgaard (achilles, 29 Oct), Lewis-Potter (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y10 R0
Form LDDWLD
Leading scorer Toney 5
Brighton v Tottenham
Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Amex Stadium Last season Brighton 0 Tottenham 2
Referee Tony Harrington This season G3 Y10 R0 3.33 cards/game
Odds H 2-1 A 6-4 D 12-5
Brighton
Subs from Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Colwill, Gilmour, Alzate, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Lallana, Mwepu
Doubtful Caicedo (knock), Mwepu (illness)
Injured Moder (knee, Feb)
Suspended None
Discipline Y8 R0
Form DWWLWD
Leading scorer Trossard 5
Tottenham
Subs from Forster, Austin, Doherty, Spence, Sánchez, Davies, Tanganga, Bissouma, Skipp, Sarr, Gil, Kulusevski, Lucas, Davies
Doubtful Davies (knee), Kulusevski (hamstring), Lucas (calf)
Injured None
Suspended Emerson (first of three)
Discipline Y16 R1
Form WWDWWL
Leading scorer Kane 7
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Selhurst Park Last season Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0
Referee Paul Tierney This season G6 Y25 R2 4.5 cards/game
Odds H 15-13 A 9-4 D 13-5
Crystal Palace
Subs from Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Boateng, Wells-Morrison, Phillips, Rodney, Ayew, Andersen, Clyne
Doubtful Andersen (calf), Clyne (ankle), Richards (leg)
Injured Ferguson (ankle, Dec), McArthur (groin, unknown), Butland (wrist, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y13 R0
Form DWLDDL
Leading scorer Zaha 4
Leeds
Subs from Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Summerville, Llorente, Gnonto, Greenwood, Klich, Gelhardt
Doubtful None
Injured Hjelde (appendix, Nov), Forshaw (hernia, Nov), Dallas (leg, unknown), Gray (ankle, unknown)
Suspended Sinisterra (one match)
Discipline Y17 R1
Form DWLDLD
Leading scorer Rodrigo 4
West Ham v Fulham
Sunday 2pm Venue London Stadium Last season n/a
Referee Chris Kavanagh This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game
Odds H 4-5 A 15-4 D 3-1
West Ham
Subs from Areola, Randolph, Antonio, Johnson, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Coufal, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby, Appiah-Forson, Potts, Baptiste, Benrahma
Doubtful None
Injured Cornet (hamstring, Nov), Aguerd (ankle, Nov)
Suspended None
Discipline Y10 R0
Form LWDLLW
Leading scorers Antonio, Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca, Soucek 1
Fulham
Subs from Rodak, Kurzawa, Duffy, Kebano, Vinícius, Willian, Tete, Cairney, Robinson
Doubtful Robinson (ankle), Willian (calf), Tete (knock), Mitrovic (ankle), Kurzawa (knock)
Injured Wilson (knee, Nov), Solomon (knee, unknown)
Suspended Chalobah (first of three)
Discipline Y23 R1
Form WLWLWL
Leading scorer Mitrovic 6
Arsenal v Liverpool
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Emirates Stadium Last season Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2
Referee Michael Oliver This season G7 Y23 R0 3.29 cards/game
Odds H 6-4 A 13-8 D 13-5
Arsenal
Subs from Turner, Hein, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Smith, Nwaneri, Sousa, Nelson
Doubtful None
Injured Smith Rowe (groin, Dec), Elneny (thigh, Jan)
Suspended None
Discipline Y15 R0
Form WWWLWW
Leading scorer Jesus 5
Liverpool
Subs from Adrián, Davies, Ramsey, Konaté, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Elliott, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Jota, Núñez
Doubtful None
Injured Jones (leg, 12 Oct), Robertson (ankle, 16 Oct), Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring, 16 Oct), Keïta (hamstring, 16 Oct), Arthur (knock, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y6 R1
Form DLWWDD
Leading scorer Firmino 5
Everton v Manchester United
Sunday 7pm BT Sport 1 Venue Goodison Park Last season Everton 1 Manchester United 0
Referee David Coote This season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game
Odds H 3-1 A Evens D 11-4
Everton
Subs from Begovic, Jakupovic, Keane, Vinagre, Doucouré, Garner, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Rondón, McNeil, Welch, Mills
Doubtful Calvert-Lewin (knee)
Injured Mina (ankle, 19 Oct), Holgate (knee, 19 Oct), Patterson (ankle, Nov), Godfrey (leg, Dec), Townsend (knee, Dec), Lonergan (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y19 R0
Form DDDDWW
Leading scorer Gordon 2
Manchester United
Subs from Heaton, Dubravka, Hannibal, Garnacho, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Ronaldo, Pellestri, Sancho, Malacia, Varane
Doubtful Varane (match fitness)
Injured Van de Beek (muscle, 28 Oct), Maguire (muscle, unknown), Williams (unknown), Tuanzebe (unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y23 R0
Form LWWWWL
Leading scorer Rashford 3
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue City Ground Last season n/a
Referee Anthony Taylor This season G7 Y23 R4 3.86 cards/game
Odds H 12-5 A 16-13 D 12-5
Nottingham Forest
Subs from Hennessey, Smith, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Colback, Toffolo, Surridge, Cafú, Boly, Badé, Taylor, Lingard, Dennis, Kouyaté, O’Brien, Aurier, Worrall
Doubtful None
Injured Richards (calf, 18 Oct), Niakhaté (hamstring, 30 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y25 R0
Form DLLLLL
Leading scorers Awoniyi, Johnson 2
Aston Villa
Subs from Olsen, Steer, Marshall, Guilbert, Chambers, Feeney, Sanson, Nakamba, Archer, Buendía, Bailey, Bednarek
Doubtful Chambers (knee), Bailey (knock)
Injured Augustinsson (hamstring, 29 Oct), Kamara (knee, Dec), Diego Carlos (achilles, unknown), Digne (calf, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y20 R0
Form LLLDWD
Leading scorers Bailey, Buendía, Douglas Luiz, Ings, Ramsey, Watkins 1
