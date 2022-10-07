THE BELIAL, Behemoth, Beelzebub trend has taken off on TikTok and centers on users' pets.

TikTok users are creating the videos as an ode to the Halloween season.

The Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub took off on TikTok in September 2022 Credit: TikTok/@carponasi

What is the Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are posting videos of their cats and dogs' mischievous behavior set to a clip of Year Zero by Ghosts.

The song includes the name Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, Satanas, and Lucifer, and each time a name is sung, the video switches to a new picture.

The sound has now been used in 58.9 videos on TikTok.

How did the trend start?

TikToker @carponasi started the trend on September 12, 2022, by sharing a video of their black cat.

In the video, each devil's name from the Year Zero sung was sung and labeled under each photo of the cat.

The caption read: "My cat as the 6 demons." It has received 560.6k views and 107.3k likes since it was posted.

Viewers commented on the post with one person writing: "Black cats and Ghost? Here for it."

The TikToker responded to all the comments and wrote: "I'm so incredibly happy that this goofy one-off video I made started this trend of people sharing their cats. I've loved seeing all of them."

How can you participate in the trend?

Although the Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub trend started with a black cat, users have extended their videos to incorporate their dogs as well.

One video shows a small dog repeatedly biting its owner's nose in each of the seven photos, with the caption: "My dog is so kind."

Meanwhile, others stuck to the cat trend, revealing in one video a cat clinging to the underside of the bed as it charges toward the camera.

"The devil incarnate," the person captioned their post, prompting other viewers to respond.

"The upside-down crawl is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen," one person commented, while another it was "the best one" they had seen so far.