Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a ‘Privileged Karen’ and ‘Zombie’

Kanye West and Gigi Hadid’s feud is heating up.

They were already going at it over his White Lives Matter shirts and criticisms of Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Now, he’s taking issue with a comment she left on Instagram about his friendship with late designer Virgil Abloh.

Gigi wrote, “Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew kanye did not treat V like a friend. ++ V loved GKJ.”

West hit back calling the model a “privileged Karen” and “zombie.”

“IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE.”

Referencing his claims about not being invited to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, he added, “YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY.”

Earlier this week, Karefa-Johnson called West’s clothing line “irresponsible” on Instagram.

Kanye then came back at Karefa-Johnson by posting photos of her, writing on Instagram, “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

Gigi defended Gabriella by clapping back at Kanye. She wrote on Instagram, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Hadid also reposted Vogue employee José Criales-Unzueta’s statement on her Instagram Story. The statement read, “I was trying very hard to not give that man air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me. If you can’t take it don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, specially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consecution. Enough. It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.”

Kanye is standing by his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt. On Monday, he wrote on Instagram, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] over. You’re welcome.”

Kanye also spoke about the shirts on Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He said, “We are in a battle with the media. The majority of the media has a godless agenda… [But] what I was saying [with] the comparison of Tonya Harding about the White Lives Matter [shirt], my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me today, he said 'White lives matter, hahahaha.' I said, 'I thought it was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' And he said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'"

West also went off about Karefa-Johnson and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble during the conversation with Carlson.

"There’s so many things that are put in Kim's head. They bring influencers, like no one ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, no one in the fashion world knows where [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] came from. These people were practically made in a laboratory, in my opinion. And one of the things they're really good at doing is being nice and being likable. And what they do is for people who have some form of influence — whether it's an educated Black woman like my mother that became the head of the English department at Chicago State University, or whether it's the most influential white woman on the planet, being my ex-wife [Kim Kardashian] —t hey have people that are around them at all times telling them what to be afraid of. Not what to do or say, specifically, it’s what to be afraid of.”

He added, “And if you have a person that isn’t afraid of them like a Russell Brand or Candace Owens, it’s not that we have to agree with this, but they’re not afraid to state what their opinion is."