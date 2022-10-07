Read full article on original website
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
People Are Sharing Their Parents' Hilariously Weird Behavior, And I'm Laughing So Hard I Can't See Straight
There's no way they were letting their parents get away with this stuff!
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
Cat Walks into Water to Cool Down and is So Relieved When Kind People Come to Help Her
A cat walked into a water bowl to cool down, and was so relieved when kind people came to help her. About two months ago, on a scorching hot day, a caretaker of a cat colony noticed a new face who had been abandoned at the feeding location. She walked straight into a bowl filled with water, desperately trying to cool down.
Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
WATCH: Cat Gets Head Stuck In Glass Globe
The Fall River Animal Control helped a cat escape from getting his head stuck in a glass globe. The cat was given the name of Buzz Lightyear and was caught in a drop trap. Buzz and two of his siblings were transported to Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Bob the Miracle Cat Survives Suspected High Rise Fall and now has Loving Forever Home
Bob the miracle cat survives suspected high rise fall and now has loving forever home. When Bob, a five month old Domestic Shorthair cat was brought to Mayhew in June, there was no knowing whether the ginger moggie would survive the injuries he showed at the time. One of these included a split upper hard palate, an abnormal split in the roof of the mouth caused by trauma, commonly seen in cats who have fallen from excessive heights.
I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help
My favorite one on this list is the video of the hydrogen and oxygen cats.
This is a video of two puppies. They teach us friendship.
Hello everyone I am back with my lovey article and this time I found a very fantastic video of two puppies that teach us what friendship is. This video went viral after I discovered it on Twitter.
How to help your indoor cat stay in touch with their wild side
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that our feline friends can have ruthless roots, but when they’re curled up next to you,...
Why do cats knock things over? Here are 3 reasons
Cats are incredibly flexible. They have full control of their sleek bodies and manage to get through tiny holes and manoeuvre themselves out of impossible positions, and yet they keep knocking things over. Cats are certainly not clumsy. So, do they break things on purpose?. Your cat is exploring. Cat's...
These Halloween Squishmallows are scarily cute
Check out the best Halloween-themed Squishmallows available online for some creepy cuteness this Halloween.
5 unique ways to remember your dogs after they die
The death of a pet is one of the hardest things a dog owner will ever go through. Although we know that our dogs won’t live forever, the reality of dealing with their passing is always heartbreaking. One way to cope with your grief is to celebrate and remember your dog.
Best automated cat toys 2022: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active
Automated cat toys are a real lifesaver if you're looking for ways to provide your feline friend with extra mental and physical stimulation when you're away from home or too busy to play. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, automated toys will provide your kitty with the enrichment they need to stay happy and healthy.
Dogs don’t sleep in the kennel? It’s all these things from wholesale dog beds
Most of the time, people give the dog carefully prepared kennel, but the dog just won’t sleep, would rather sleep directly on the floor rather than in the kennel, exactly why? Dogs do this, generally are caused by these several reasons, do people know how many?. One, the weather...
Dogs in ghost costumes is the only pet trend you need to know about this Halloween
Pet parents have been creating the spookiest ghost photoshoots with their dog
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
