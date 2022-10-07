ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why

Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
pawesome.net

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants

We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
News On 6

WATCH: Cat Gets Head Stuck In Glass Globe

The Fall River Animal Control helped a cat escape from getting his head stuck in a glass globe. The cat was given the name of Buzz Lightyear and was caught in a drop trap. Buzz and two of his siblings were transported to Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.
katzenworld.co.uk

Bob the Miracle Cat Survives Suspected High Rise Fall and now has Loving Forever Home

Bob the miracle cat survives suspected high rise fall and now has loving forever home. When Bob, a five month old Domestic Shorthair cat was brought to Mayhew in June, there was no knowing whether the ginger moggie would survive the injuries he showed at the time. One of these included a split upper hard palate, an abnormal split in the roof of the mouth caused by trauma, commonly seen in cats who have fallen from excessive heights.
Yahoo!

How to help your indoor cat stay in touch with their wild side

We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that our feline friends can have ruthless roots, but when they’re curled up next to you,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Why do cats knock things over? Here are 3 reasons

Cats are incredibly flexible. They have full control of their sleek bodies and manage to get through tiny holes and manoeuvre themselves out of impossible positions, and yet they keep knocking things over. Cats are certainly not clumsy. So, do they break things on purpose?. Your cat is exploring. Cat's...
dogsbestlife.com

5 unique ways to remember your dogs after they die

The death of a pet is one of the hardest things a dog owner will ever go through. Although we know that our dogs won’t live forever, the reality of dealing with their passing is always heartbreaking. One way to cope with your grief is to celebrate and remember your dog.
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
