Lexington, KY

US105

Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky

On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
BARDSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat. If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Aircraft#Ford Tri Motor#The Aviation Museum#The Blue Grass Airport#The Fort Tri Motor
WTVQ

Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Tree Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday begins is the start of the fifth annual Tree Week in Lexington. It’s a celebration of trees and green spaces in the city. It’s organized by the Urban Forest Initiative from the University of Kentucky. Organizers with the non-profit “Trees Lexington” say the goal is to educate the community on the importance of what trees do for us.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
MARION COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY

