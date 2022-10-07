Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
WTVQ
Lexington Fire Department brings back annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Fire Prevention Month. And to kick it off, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival. The event, held at Masterson Station Park, included a touch-a-truck, free games and food, jaws of life demonstrations, and a live wildfire burn session. The...
wymt.com
Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat. If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
fox56news.com
Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
International movement to clean up chemical weapons mounts on small-town leadership
In 1984, the U.S. military announced that an international treaty committed them to destroying all of the country’s stored chemical weapons. This is how many citizens of Madison County, Kentucky, home of the Bluegrass Army Depot, first learned that more than 500 tons of nerve agents were stored in their community.
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
Kentucky Haunted Attraction Voted One of the Freakiest in the United States
If you're looking for the scare of your life this Kentucky Haunted attraction was voted one of the freakiest in the United States and it's three attractions in one!. This is the perfect way to get totally freaked out and live to tell about it. Wicked World Scaregrounds is located in Lexington, Kentucky (Nicholasville to be exact).
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
wdrb.com
72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
WTVQ
Tree Week kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday begins is the start of the fifth annual Tree Week in Lexington. It’s a celebration of trees and green spaces in the city. It’s organized by the Urban Forest Initiative from the University of Kentucky. Organizers with the non-profit “Trees Lexington” say the goal is to educate the community on the importance of what trees do for us.
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Wave 3
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
