ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Health Plan#Older Adults#Health Care#Need To Know#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Cvs Health
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
INSTAGRAM
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

The following article is a press release from The National Council on Aging. ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, is encouraging all individuals with Medicare to evaluate their coverage during this year's Open Enrollment, which runs from October 15 through December 7, 2022, for coverage effective in 2023.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼

Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson

Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005004/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage premiums to decrease

Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease for 2023, CMS said Sept. 29, continuing a trend in slight cost reductions for next year across Medicare services. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to be $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022, according to a news release. Premiums are also...
HEALTH INSURANCE
CBS Pittsburgh

Billions of dollars in benefits for older Americans go unused

Millions of older adults are having trouble making ends meet, especially during these inflationary times. Yet many don't realize help is available, and some notable programs that offer financial assistance are underused.A few examples: Nearly 14 million adults age 60 or older qualify for aid from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as food stamps) but haven't signed up, according to recent estimates.Also, more than 3 million adults 65 or older are eligible but not enrolled in Medicare Savings Programs, which pay for Medicare premiums and cost sharing. And 30% to 45% of seniors may be missing out on...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy