ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL injury report: Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts ahead of Week 5

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IShLz_0iQDlu5T00

With one ugly Week 5 game in the books, the NFL world sets its sights on a bigger – and hopefully better – slate of games on Sunday. And with that come injury updates, some of which are already clear and significant while others are uncertain or less important.

Here's a quick roundup of what we know already:

Falcons injuries: TE Kyle Pitts ruled out

Kyle Pitts will officially miss his first game in his NFL career after he missed three consecutive practices this week with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end has been a bit of a disappointment this season with just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the year. The Falcons offense is still averaging 25.8 points per game – eighth in the NFL – despite the lack of production from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Giants injuries: 3 WRs out, DE Leonard Williams questionable, Daniel Jones in

The Giants will once again trot out a depleted receiver corps this week, this time in London against the Green Bay Packers. Kadarius Toney injured his other hamstring while he recovered from a different hamstring injury and will miss the game, while Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson were both ruled out with knee injuries.

A bigger issue for the Giants is their defensive front, which will be without pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) and could be without defensive end Leonard Williams, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed some snaps last week and during practice with an ankle injury, received no injury designation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Action News Jax

Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Matt Rhule questioned about job security, Baker Mayfield in walking boot after another listless Panthers loss

Expectations for the Carolina Panthers were low this season. Yet they're still one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Following a disastrous 5-12 2021 campaign, the Panthers have somehow looked worse in 2022 amid a 1-4 start. After another listless effort in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he'd spoken with team owner David Tepper about his job security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dale Robinson
Action News Jax

Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Giants#The Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Falcons versus Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitts missed practice all week and he will not be available on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus should see larger roles.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There's still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban

Deshaun Watson is back. As much as the NFL's suspension terms allow him to be. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has officially reached the first stage of his tiered reinstatement process during his 11-game sexual misconduct suspension, receiving clearance by the NFL to return to the team’s practice facility Monday. As part of the terms of his suspension, which also included a $5 million fine, he can now begin his reintegration back into the locker room and team structure. However, there is a long list of stipulations that Watson must follow, including taking part in only conditioning, weight lifting, team meetings, rehabilitation and other functions that do not include practice or play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy