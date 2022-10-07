CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO