Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
WTVC

100th anniversary of fire prevention week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Vols defensive front bruises Daniels; Tennessee defeats LSU 40-13

On Saturday morning, the Tennessee Volunteers traveled to Baton Rouge to face off against the LSU Tigers. Despite an 11 o’clock local kickoff time, both Volunteer and Tiger fans filled the sold-out stadium. On the opening kickoff, the momentum immediately shifted in the Vols’ favor. LSU return man Jack...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night

Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

