WTVC
Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WTVC
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
WTVC
100th anniversary of fire prevention week
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist. Webb School out of Knoxville comes to Chattanooga with a 6-0 record, but Silverdale has won four straight. Webb beats Silverdale, 23-20.
WTVC
Vols defensive front bruises Daniels; Tennessee defeats LSU 40-13
On Saturday morning, the Tennessee Volunteers traveled to Baton Rouge to face off against the LSU Tigers. Despite an 11 o’clock local kickoff time, both Volunteer and Tiger fans filled the sold-out stadium. On the opening kickoff, the momentum immediately shifted in the Vols’ favor. LSU return man Jack...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage. Maybe the biggest game of the night in the state of Georgia.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Elizabethon vs. Rhea County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Elizabethon vs. Rhea County.
WTVC
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
WTVC
A busy fall for Chattanooga's Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — For the people behind The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center this is a busy time of year. "We turn out world class programs, exhibits, content, you name it," Heritage Center Director of Operations, Steven Thomas said. Thomas literally works hands-on with pretty...
WTVC
Aquarium releases 600 juvenile lake sturgeon into Tennessee River Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For a fish that can live more than 150 years and take more than three decades to reach reproductive maturity, patience among Lake Sturgeon isn’t so much a virtue as a necessity. The same can be said for members of the Lake Sturgeon Working Group,...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews. We go to North Carolina to see the unbeaten Andrews Wildcats. Video courtesy of WLOS in Asheville.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain. Kingston making the long road trip to Signal Mountain.
WTVC
Thailand massacre sparks conversation about daycare active shooter procedures in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A massacre at a Thailand daycare leaving over 36 children and adults dead has sparked questions on active shooter procedures at daycares here in Tennessee.. Friday we spoke to experts in the field of childcare to see what protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.
WTVC
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
WTVC
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
WTVC
Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night
Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
WTVC
Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
