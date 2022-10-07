Florida Election Day 2022: Critical deadlines you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is about one month left before Election Day when voters will cast their ballots.

We have compiled the following list of important dates that voters need to remember before the 2022 general election.

Deadline to register

The deadline to register to participate in the upcoming general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Vote-by-mail ballot send deadline

For those who are stationed overseas and domestic voters, the deadline to send for a mail-in ballot has passed. Voters who had a request on file should have been processed.

Vote-by-mail ballot mail-in and return deadline

Voters should note that the deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election, which will be Oct. 29.

A mail-in ballot should be received by the Supervisor of Elections in the county where you registered to vote. Voters will have until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting

Across Florida, early voting in the general election will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5.

Other supervisors of elections may give more days of early voting from the following days: Oct. 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and Nov. 6. Check with your county’s election office to see what dates are eligible for you.

General election

The general election will take place Nov. 8.

The ballot will include races for local elections, as well as the gubernatorial race. A governor is elected every four years.

