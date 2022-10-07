Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Daniel Aikens, 40, entered his plea to the newest indictment via...
Opelousas Police Department responds to ten shots fired calls this week
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) responded to several calls this last week in reference to citizens hearing gunshots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident, one injured
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night near the intersection of East Street and Truman Street.
kalb.com
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. From antiques to homemade pies Griffin’s in Bunkie has it all, and after two years in business, owners say it is about giving back to the community and watching businesses flourish around them. Family of 17-year-old found...
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
theadvocate.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
kalb.com
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office. An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Meteorologist Breyanna...
St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
Eunice News
Missing teen last seen in Eunice
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
Comments / 3