ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Pineville, LA
Pineville, LA
Crime & Safety
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Rpso#Acadian Ambulance
theadvocate.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire

Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office. An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Meteorologist Breyanna...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Missing teen last seen in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
EUNICE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy