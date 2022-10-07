ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
PennLive.com

Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police

A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
wtae.com

Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
cohaitungchi.com

33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
butlerradio.com

Overnight Parking Limitations in Effect this Week in Butler City

Motorists can expect some overnight parking limitations in place on Main Street in Butler this week. Crews will be removing and replacing street trees from Wayne to Brady Streets. Work will take place on the northbound side of the street Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Crews...
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity." 
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
