PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
A construction worker died Friday morning from injuries suffered in a fall from a Parkway East overpass, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The man was identified by Allegheny County officials as Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, Ohio. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area...
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two attempted homicide suspects are in custody after a police chase, authorities say. The chase began after Pittsburgh detectives saw a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting on Oct. 2. which left one person in critical condition. Detectives saw the vehicle on Natchez Street...
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Overnight, firefighters in Fayette County rushed to the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport to battle a structure fire. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air as crews arrived at the scene. Dispatch tells us that a storage facility caught fire just after midnight, prompting the response. No injuries were reported in the fire.
While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
Motorists can expect some overnight parking limitations in place on Main Street in Butler this week. Crews will be removing and replacing street trees from Wayne to Brady Streets. Work will take place on the northbound side of the street Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Crews...
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a late night fire at a vacant two story building in Ellwood City. According to officials, the fire happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Hazen Avenue. Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers said the house had been...
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
39th annual Houston Pumpkin Festival held in Washington County Thousands of people celebrated the 39th annual Houston Pumpkin Festival. (WPXI/WPXI)
At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call that a person had been shot on Brushton Avenue at Frankstown Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a young woman, in her early twenties
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
