Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mediafeed.org

Louisiana State University will cost you this much

Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Yardbarker

HC Brian Kelly makes $1 million commitment to LSU athletic fund

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is finding his footing on the field with the Tigers, who have won four in a row. The program's announcement Friday that Kelly and his family made a $1 million commitment to the Tiger Athletic Fund shows he's solidifying his position off the field, too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

New Update On LSU Starter Who Was Hospitalized Friday

LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell was hospitalized on Friday for dehydration, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The freshman offensive lineman will miss the No. 25 Tigers' marquee matchup against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon. Campbell posted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Friday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 25 LSU hosts No. 8 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU looks to use its home-field advantage when the Tigers host No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 8:30 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

GAME NOTES: No. 8 Tennessee vs No. 25 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will be playing their first game against a top 10 opponent in No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Death Valley. The Tigers are coming off a comeback win against Auburn in which they trailed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) had no answer for No. 6 Tennessee’s (5-0, 2-0) high-powered offense on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Volunteers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with their 40-13 win. LSU had two special team miscues in the first quarter that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school

--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Candidates running for EBR School Board to speak during forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several candidates vying to become a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board are scheduled to speak during a forum on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, put on by the Moms for Liberty chapter of EBRP, along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the Jones Creek Library from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

