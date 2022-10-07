ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
WTGS

What Biden's marijuana pardons could mean for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pardoning thousands for simple possession of Marijuana. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing at the federal level, and he’s calling on all governors to do the same at the state level. Some in the Midlands said it could be the first step...
Washington Examiner

These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?

The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
Times Leader

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons...
AOL Corp

'Right these wrongs': Inside Biden's history-making moves on marijuana

WASHINGTON — In a seismic shift Thursday that upends decades of policy that facilitated the nation's "war on drugs," President Joe Biden pardoned everyone with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The president also set the stage to potentially remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 classification under federal...
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
thefreshtoast.com

Do Dispensaries Share Your Information With The Government?

Despite the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabis across the US, it is still illegal at the federal level, and there is an enduring stigma around cannabis use. Do dispensaries share information with the government? The short answer is probably not. Dispensaries have little incentive to share customer information with the government at either the state or federal level. Furthermore, the information that dispensaries collect from customers will vary from state to state. Government access to dispensary information could also depend on the thoroughness of the dispensary in tracking and protecting customer or “member” data.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The MAGA candidate of the moment

30 DAYS TO GO —Our elections guru Steve Shepard is up this morning with a weekly check-in on the state of the midterms: “With 30 days to go until Election Day, polling averages suggest Democrats and Republicans are each poised to win 50 Senate seats. Each party currently has the lead in just one seat currently held by the opposition: The Republican is slightly ahead in Nevada, while the Democrat has the lead in Pennsylvania.
