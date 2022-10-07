Despite the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabis across the US, it is still illegal at the federal level, and there is an enduring stigma around cannabis use. Do dispensaries share information with the government? The short answer is probably not. Dispensaries have little incentive to share customer information with the government at either the state or federal level. Furthermore, the information that dispensaries collect from customers will vary from state to state. Government access to dispensary information could also depend on the thoroughness of the dispensary in tracking and protecting customer or “member” data.

