Read full article on original website
Related
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III broke with much of his party on Tuesday to declare Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that the Mexican border is secure to be "dead wrong." Harris told NBC over the weekend that "the border is secure" and that such security is a priority...
Elizabeth Warren slams Rick Scott's 'shameless attempt' to pass a bill that would block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
After his bill was blocked, Rick Scott said student-debt cancellation would "pay for those who wanted Ph.D.s in poetry. Talk about poetic in-justice."
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon is estimated to help more than 6,500 people but leaves out many Americans hurt by the war on drugs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
GOP face ‘pressure’ to impeach Biden following midterms, claims Republican congresswoman
Republicans may vote to impeach Joe Biden if they take the House in November, a South Carolina congresswoman revealed on Sunday. Nancy Mace said as much during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, evoking a “wow” from a surprised Chuck Todd. “I believe there’s a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardona: Republican's comments about Biden should terrify all of us
Democratic strategist Maria Cardona reacts to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) saying she believes there is “pressure” for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if the GOP gain control of the House in the midterm elections.
Biden pardons marijuana offenses, calls for review of federal law
The president will also be urging governors to do the same for cases regarding state offenses of civil possession of marijuana.
WTGS
What Biden's marijuana pardons could mean for SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pardoning thousands for simple possession of Marijuana. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing at the federal level, and he’s calling on all governors to do the same at the state level. Some in the Midlands said it could be the first step...
Washington Examiner
These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?
The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons...
What You Need to Know About President Biden Waving Criminal Offenses on Marijuana
President Biden changing the law on marijuanaScreenshot from Twitter. President Joe Biden checks off one of his campaign pledges and waves criminal offenses for those convicted of marijuana use and possession. This also makes it a sign to lessen charges for possession of this drug.
AOL Corp
'Right these wrongs': Inside Biden's history-making moves on marijuana
WASHINGTON — In a seismic shift Thursday that upends decades of policy that facilitated the nation's "war on drugs," President Joe Biden pardoned everyone with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The president also set the stage to potentially remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 classification under federal...
Daily Beast
Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
thefreshtoast.com
Do Dispensaries Share Your Information With The Government?
Despite the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabis across the US, it is still illegal at the federal level, and there is an enduring stigma around cannabis use. Do dispensaries share information with the government? The short answer is probably not. Dispensaries have little incentive to share customer information with the government at either the state or federal level. Furthermore, the information that dispensaries collect from customers will vary from state to state. Government access to dispensary information could also depend on the thoroughness of the dispensary in tracking and protecting customer or “member” data.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The MAGA candidate of the moment
30 DAYS TO GO —Our elections guru Steve Shepard is up this morning with a weekly check-in on the state of the midterms: “With 30 days to go until Election Day, polling averages suggest Democrats and Republicans are each poised to win 50 Senate seats. Each party currently has the lead in just one seat currently held by the opposition: The Republican is slightly ahead in Nevada, while the Democrat has the lead in Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0