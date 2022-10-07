Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?
We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
TechRadar
Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales
If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that. That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal...
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
TechRadar
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder at Verizon, AT&T, and more
Looking for a brand-spanking new Android flagship? We've rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to get an unlocked device from the brand itself or opt for a big carrier promotion, you can easily compare all your options with these expertly picked-out recommendations.
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
TechRadar
We could be waiting a while for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
There was a gap of 18 months between the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and if a new report is to be believed then it's going to be the same sort of wait for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. As per The...
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
The Google Pixel 7 will unblur all your old pictures
Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals for October 2022
Where to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch and what to expect from Google’s first smartwatch
Pixel Watch hands-on and first impressions: Google is officially in the smartwatch game
We were able to attend the Made by Google 2022 event and go hands-on with the first-ever Pixel Watch. Come on in to find out what the fuss is all about.
Android Authority
Data shows which Pixel phone consumers prefer buying and it's no surprise
New Pixel sales data suggests Google is still a very tiny fish in the smartphone pond. New data from IDC shows that Pixel phones have yet to cross the 10 million mark in one generation. A graph shared by the analytics firm suggests that Google has sold less than 5...
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
iPhone SE 4 rumored to come with a 6.1-inch notched LCD
Apple may have cut the iPhone 14 Mini but the SE lives on…
TechRadar
Google defends divisive attempts to replace tracking cookies
Google has moved to clarify its approach to developing new technologies to replace third-party tracking cookies, an effort designed to inject a greater level of privacy into the digital advertising chain. At a press event attended by TechRadar Pro, Google’s President for EMEA, Matt Brittin, fielded questions on the trajectory...
