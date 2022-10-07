ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android Headlines

These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones

Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?

We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
CELL PHONES
#Google Pixel#Pixels#Machine Translation#Smart Phone#Pixel 7 Pro
TechRadar

Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales

If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that. That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to preorder at Verizon, AT&T, and more

Looking for a brand-spanking new Android flagship? We've rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 7 deals and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to get an unlocked device from the brand itself or opt for a big carrier promotion, you can easily compare all your options with these expertly picked-out recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

We could be waiting a while for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

There was a gap of 18 months between the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and if a new report is to be believed then it's going to be the same sort of wait for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. As per The...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Google Pixel 7 will unblur all your old pictures

Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?

It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google defends divisive attempts to replace tracking cookies

Google has moved to clarify its approach to developing new technologies to replace third-party tracking cookies, an effort designed to inject a greater level of privacy into the digital advertising chain. At a press event attended by TechRadar Pro, Google’s President for EMEA, Matt Brittin, fielded questions on the trajectory...
INTERNET

