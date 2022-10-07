ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Kindred - Premiere Date Released

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit

The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
TV SERIES
CNET

'The White Lotus' Season 2 on HBO: Watch the Official Trailer

Throw on a convincing smile. It's almost time to greet a new season of The White Lotus. It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took us on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort cleaned up at the Emmys in September, winning best limited or anthology series, along with nine other awards.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Emmy Rossum
Collider

How to Watch 'The Winchesters'

Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Lizards#Android Tv#Melting#Heat Waves#Amazon Fire Tv#Fox
TVLine

Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit

Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast

Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms Stone Ocean's Finale Release Date

The wait between the first and second Stone Ocean episode batches had JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans waiting almost a year for the Netflix episodes, but luckily, the final installments are right around the corner. The streaming service revealed that the episodes following Jolyne Cujoh would be bringing the latest season to an end, arriving long before the physical Blu-Ray set that will be hitting Japan next year. Buckle up Joestar fans because things are about to get even weirder.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jatt & Juliet 2 Free Online

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh Neeru Bajwa Jaswinder Bhalla Rana Jung Bahadur Amrit Bhilla. In order to get promoted, Fateh Singh, a constable, agrees to go to Canada and bring the commissioner's daughter back to her father. However, he ends up falling in love with her. Is Jatt & Juliet 2 on...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Saltimbanco Free Online

Cast: René Bazinet Anton Chelnokov Francine Poitras Dimitri A. Arnaoutov Ann Bernard. From the Italian 'saltare in banco' – which literally means 'to jump on a bench' – Saltimbanco explores the urban experience in all its myriad forms. Between whirlwind and lull, prowess and poetry, it takes spectators on an allegorical and acrobatic journey into the heart and soul of the modern city.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem

There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals

The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
MOVIES
itechpost.com

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'Blockbuster' Starring Randall Park

Netflix has something in store for fans of comedy, particularly comedy series! The streaming platform has released the first official trailer for its upcoming workplace comedy series "Blockbuster." The series stars Randall Park, who you have probably seen on "WandaVision" and "Fresh Off the Boat." Other members of the cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast

The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy