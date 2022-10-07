Read full article on original website
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit
The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
'The White Lotus' Season 2 on HBO: Watch the Official Trailer
Throw on a convincing smile. It's almost time to greet a new season of The White Lotus. It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took us on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort cleaned up at the Emmys in September, winning best limited or anthology series, along with nine other awards.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
How to Watch 'The Winchesters'
Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.
How to Watch ‘Werewolf By Night': Is the Marvel Movie in Theaters or Streaming?
Can’t wait to watch Marvel’s monster movie “Werewolf by Night”? The black-and-white horror special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a mysterious monster-hunting superhero. Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino makes his full-length directorial debut with the film, for which he also wrote the music....
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit
Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Animated Series Debuts Official Trailer & Additional Cast (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark at New York Comic Con 2022 alongside new of additional cast members joining the series. During the panel, moderated by TV Insider/TV Guide’s Andrea Towers, it was also announced Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc...
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms Stone Ocean's Finale Release Date
The wait between the first and second Stone Ocean episode batches had JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans waiting almost a year for the Netflix episodes, but luckily, the final installments are right around the corner. The streaming service revealed that the episodes following Jolyne Cujoh would be bringing the latest season to an end, arriving long before the physical Blu-Ray set that will be hitting Japan next year. Buckle up Joestar fans because things are about to get even weirder.
Where to Watch and Stream Jatt & Juliet 2 Free Online
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh Neeru Bajwa Jaswinder Bhalla Rana Jung Bahadur Amrit Bhilla. In order to get promoted, Fateh Singh, a constable, agrees to go to Canada and bring the commissioner's daughter back to her father. However, he ends up falling in love with her. Is Jatt & Juliet 2 on...
Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Saltimbanco Free Online
Cast: René Bazinet Anton Chelnokov Francine Poitras Dimitri A. Arnaoutov Ann Bernard. From the Italian 'saltare in banco' – which literally means 'to jump on a bench' – Saltimbanco explores the urban experience in all its myriad forms. Between whirlwind and lull, prowess and poetry, it takes spectators on an allegorical and acrobatic journey into the heart and soul of the modern city.
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals
The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton
EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
Ahead Of Hulu's Hellraiser Debut, The Original Pinhead Actor Is Gushing About The Character's New Design
Original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley is speaking out about the Hellraiser reboot Pinhead redesign.
Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'Blockbuster' Starring Randall Park
Netflix has something in store for fans of comedy, particularly comedy series! The streaming platform has released the first official trailer for its upcoming workplace comedy series "Blockbuster." The series stars Randall Park, who you have probably seen on "WandaVision" and "Fresh Off the Boat." Other members of the cast...
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
