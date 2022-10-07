ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL injury report: Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts ahead of Week 5

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0Vh7_0iQDjyXx00

With one ugly Week 5 game in the books, the NFL world sets its sights on a bigger – and hopefully better – slate of games on Sunday. And with that come injury updates, some of which are already clear and significant while others are uncertain or less important.

Here's a quick roundup of what we know already:

Falcons injuries: TE Kyle Pitts ruled out

Kyle Pitts will officially miss his first game in his NFL career after he missed three consecutive practices this week with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end has been a bit of a disappointment this season with just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the year. The Falcons offense is still averaging 25.8 points per game – eighth in the NFL – despite the lack of production from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Giants injuries: 3 WRs out, DE Leonard Williams questionable, Daniel Jones in

The Giants will once again trot out a depleted receiver corps this week, this time in London against the Green Bay Packers. Kadarius Toney injured his other hamstring while he recovered from a different hamstring injury and will miss the game, while Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson were both ruled out with knee injuries.

A bigger issue for the Giants is their defensive front, which will be without pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) and could be without defensive end Leonard Williams, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed some snaps last week and during practice with an ankle injury, received no injury designation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dale Robinson
WPXI Pittsburgh

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There's still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban

Deshaun Watson is back. As much as the NFL's suspension terms allow him to be. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has officially reached the first stage of his tiered reinstatement process during his 11-game sexual misconduct suspension, receiving clearance by the NFL to return to the team’s practice facility Monday. As part of the terms of his suspension, which also included a $5 million fine, he can now begin his reintegration back into the locker room and team structure. However, there is a long list of stipulations that Watson must follow, including taking part in only conditioning, weight lifting, team meetings, rehabilitation and other functions that do not include practice or play.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — On the Rams' third offensive play, Dallas' Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback's fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Giants#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy