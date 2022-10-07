Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo winter preparation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter in North Dakota can be quite intense, and unlike humans, the animals at the Dakota Zoo can’t put on their favorite winter coat, some must grow it. Many of the animals at the Zoo are adaptable to the changing season, but for about 30...
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
KFYR-TV
Soup Café sees increase due to inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal. Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has...
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Thread makes its way to Minot
The main goal is to help build customers' confidence, one thread at a time.
newsdakota.com
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
KFYR-TV
How past droughts effect pheasant populations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters from around the country are heading to North Dakota for what is considered one of the “Super Bowl” weekends for sportsmen. It’s pheasant opener weekend, and numbers this year are strong, but experts say there may have been a shift in where the birds are most populous. They say pheasants are more heavily populating in the northwest region this year, as opposed to the southwest.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In summer of 2021 penguin lovers flocked to the Dakota Zoo for the opening of it’s new African penguin exhibit. Now in 2022 there is another penguin surprise in store. They have three new female penguins that are currently in quarantine, but soon they will...
Business Beat: ND Flagpole Guy celebrates 600 jobs
In six years, he's now installed around 600 flags all over North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
Medical Center suffers computer network problem
They're not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.
In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″. The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
Numerous sightings of the clown have area residents on edge.
If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right
There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.
Comments / 1