Max Verstappen crowned world champion for second time in bizarre end to Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”It...
Autoweek.com
F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
Michael Schumacher’s nephew in fiery race car crash as F1 legend’s relative is left needing medical attention
MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S nephew David was involved in a scary crash at the Hockenheim DTM event earlier today. As the 20-year-old scrapped with Thomas Preining during lap 6, a collision on turn 8 sent both cars careering off track and towards the barrier. Schumacher and Preining's crash gave Porsche ace Dennis...
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title
Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
ESPN
FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident
The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
ESPN
Pierre Gasly on crane incident: 'I was two metres from passing away'
SUZUKA, Japan -- Pierre Gasly says he was just two metres away from being involved in a fatal accident at the Japanese Grand Prix after labelling race control's decision to release a recovery vehicle onto the track in heavy rain unacceptable. Gasly was doing 200 km/h when he came across...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding
F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
prestigeonline.com
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is officially declared the F1 2022 World Champion
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is officially declared the F1 2022 World Champion. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was officially crowned the 2022 F1 World Champion, after a devastating five-second time penalty for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from driving off track under pressure from Singapore Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez.
racer.com
Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka
Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
Carscoops
Max Verstappen Wins 2022 F1 Championship After An Unusual Japanese GP
After a hard-fought season, Max Verstappen has won the 2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship following his victory at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. He’s now a two-time world champion, but much like last year, this championship was earned in a somewhat unusual fashion. It all started with...
racer.com
Hyman scores second win of the Andy Scriven Memorial in FR Americas
Raoul Hyman continued his march toward the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) 2022 title with his second win of the weekend during the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Starting from pole, Hyman never wavered in his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, and instead led the race from lights out to checkered flag.
racer.com
Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback
Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
Autoweek.com
Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher
Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
Pierre Gasly Recounts Jules Bianchi Tragedy After Near-Miss With Crane
At the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, Bianchi collided with a crane trying to recover another vehicle, and he died months later from his head injuries.
