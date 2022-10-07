ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Independent

Max Verstappen crowned world champion for second time in bizarre end to Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”It...
Autoweek.com

F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
FanSided

NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement

For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
AFP

Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title

Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
SkySports

Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding

F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
prestigeonline.com

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is officially declared the F1 2022 World Champion

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is officially declared the F1 2022 World Champion. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was officially crowned the 2022 F1 World Champion, after a devastating five-second time penalty for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from driving off track under pressure from Singapore Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez.
racer.com

Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka

Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
Carscoops

Max Verstappen Wins 2022 F1 Championship After An Unusual Japanese GP

After a hard-fought season, Max Verstappen has won the 2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship following his victory at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. He’s now a two-time world champion, but much like last year, this championship was earned in a somewhat unusual fashion. It all started with...
racer.com

Hyman scores second win of the Andy Scriven Memorial in FR Americas

Raoul Hyman continued his march toward the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) 2022 title with his second win of the weekend during the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Starting from pole, Hyman never wavered in his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, and instead led the race from lights out to checkered flag.
racer.com

Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher

Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC

