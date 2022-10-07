Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
montavilla.net
PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan
PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Portland’s been named best city in America for what?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Answer all 10 questions to earn a final score.
tourcounsel.com
Oregon Zoo, Museum, Gardens at Washington Park & More
Portland Japanese Flowerbed in Washington Park, Portland. Portland offers a plethora of lovely parks and gardens, but no one is as dense with attractions as Washington Park. Within the park grounds, the celebrated International Rose Test Garden is located near the impressive Portland Japanese Garden. Each displays an extra horticultural expertise and are green thumb favourites.
Portland’s Sustainable Building Week offers 30 ways to learn from energy experts
People curious about homeowner benefits in the Inflation Reduction Act, solar rebates and do-it-yourself energy improvements can talk to experts in design, construction and community planning during Sustainable Building Week from Oct. 10-15 in the Portland area. About 30 events, many free, presented online or in person, cover a wide...
WWEEK
Are Portland Summers Getting More Humid?
When I left D.C. for Portland 20 years ago, one perk was Portland’s dry summer air. Sweat could actually evaporate and cool your body! The last few summers, however, have seemed increasingly muggy—now I feel almost as sweaty as I did back east. Are Portland summers getting more humid? —Gimme Swelter.
Portland weather Sunday combines haze and warmth
Saturday’s high temperature of 87 degrees at Portland International Airport broke a record for Oct. 8 set in 1971, when Portland recorded a high temperature of 82 degrees. And Sunday could set another warm-weather record, although it’s a tighter contest. Sunday’s high is expected to reach 84 degrees, just a smidge warmer than the record of 83 degrees set on Oct. 9, 1996.
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
7 chilling wine tips for Halloween haunts and treats
Every Halloween activity, whether it involves eye of newt or bag of Butterfinger, deserves an excellent wine. These three bottles might just be the best thing to happen to Halloween since Thing squeezed grapes to make wine for Gomez and Morticia Addams. Haven’t found a party yet? Here are four...
Monday offers a break from Portland’s record-setting heat, morning haze; high 74
Portland saw a weekend of record-setting heat as high pressure kept clouds at bay in the metro area and temperatures soared into the upper 80s. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport. That temp broke the old record of 83 which was set in 1996. Troutdale hit 85, and Hillsboro saw 87 degrees, tying the old record set in 1936. Portland also set a new high temp record Saturday when the airport reached 88 degrees, blasting the old record of 82 degrees set in 1971.
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Portland communities celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
As her daughter teetered around behind her, 24-year-old Zani Nevayaktewa helped her mother-in-law sell an array of colorful, family-made beaded earrings and necklaces Sunday at a Portland-area festival preceding Indigenous Peoples Day. Nevayaktewa, part of the Hopi tribe, said she appreciated the opportunity for the larger community to purchase items...
Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns
For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
Portland at Spokane, WHL Hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (4-0) takes on Spokane (2-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, October 9, 5pm. Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
New floating house replaces famous Aqua Star at Oregon Yacht Club
The disco-era Aqua Star floating house, which anchored the pricy Oregon Yacht Club moorage on the east side of the Willamette River long enough to be spoofed on the comedy cable show “Portlandia,” has been booted out of its showoff slip and its replacement is moving in. If...
Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds from Portland Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation
The most visible sponsor of the Portland Timbers is redirecting its sponsorship contributions in the aftermath of the release of U.S. Soccer Federation’s yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League. Alaska Airlines announced Sunday morning that it would be redistributing sponsorship money...
