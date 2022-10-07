ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL injury report: Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts ahead of Week 5

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmJhQ_0iQDjV9000

With one ugly Week 5 game in the books, the NFL world sets its sights on a bigger – and hopefully better – slate of games on Sunday. And with that come injury updates, some of which are already clear and significant while others are uncertain or less important.

Here's a quick roundup of what we know already:

Falcons injuries: TE Kyle Pitts ruled out

Kyle Pitts will officially miss his first game in his NFL career after he missed three consecutive practices this week with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end has been a bit of a disappointment this season with just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the year. The Falcons offense is still averaging 25.8 points per game – eighth in the NFL – despite the lack of production from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Giants injuries: 3 WRs out, DE Leonard Williams questionable, Daniel Jones in

The Giants will once again trot out a depleted receiver corps this week, this time in London against the Green Bay Packers. Kadarius Toney injured his other hamstring while he recovered from a different hamstring injury and will miss the game, while Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson were both ruled out with knee injuries.

A bigger issue for the Giants is their defensive front, which will be without pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) and could be without defensive end Leonard Williams, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed some snaps last week and during practice with an ankle injury, received no injury designation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tyreek Hill seen in walking boot after Dolphins' loss to Jets

Losing 40-17 to the New York Jets was rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, but a Tyreek Hill injury could make it an abject disaster. The Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the blowout loss on Sunday, though he reportedly told the media he's feeling fine. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the injury occurred late in the game:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NFLPA, NFL agree to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game if they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NFL injuries: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny reportedly fractures tibia in loss to Saints

The Seattle Seahawks lost Week 5's game to the New Orleans Saints, and now it looks like they've lost running back Rashaad Penny for an extended amount of time. The former first-round pick exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a serious leg injury early in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Giants#The Green Bay Packers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They'll receive late-round compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Matt Rhule questioned about job security, Baker Mayfield in walking boot after another listless Panthers loss

Expectations for the Carolina Panthers were low this season. Yet they're still one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Following a disastrous 5-12 2021 campaign, the Panthers have somehow looked worse in 2022 amid a 1-4 start. After another listless effort in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he'd spoken with team owner David Tepper about his job security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy