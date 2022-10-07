Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
whopam.com
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with first-degree criminal abuse
A Hopkinsville man has been charged with criminal child abuse after allegedly striking a child in the face and head with a belt multiple times. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a warrant for first-degree criminal child abuse was served against 35-year-old Darryne Hurt of Hopkinsville, alleging he struck a child under the age of 12 multiple times leaving large, raised red welts to their face, heads, arms and legs.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
WSMV
One person flown to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night when a vehicle driving south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and hit a person that was attempting to cross the street.
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County
Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
Head-on crash along Tiny Town Road leads to injuries
Multiple people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Clarksville Friday morning, according to authorities.
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm 55-year-old Timothy Vandiver of Crofton was westbound on East 9th Street when his van hit a car in front of him driven by 22-year-old Alexis Trice.
Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest
The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.
