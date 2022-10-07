ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Sanctuary Celebrates 40 Years Of Service

Sanctuary Inc is marking October in a big way by celebrating 40 years of service and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Christian County Judge Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclaimation to Sanctuary as part of the celebration Thursday night. Executive Director Heather Lancaster says they have grown...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to support HCC students

The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Human Rights Commission to host Big Read book discussion

The Big Read is underway in Hopkinsville and Christian County and many local agencies and organizations are participating in the community-wide event. One of those is the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission, which will be hosting a Social Reading Room on Thursday—at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m.—and Executive Director Idalia Luna says one will be virtual and the other will be in-person, as they discuss this year’s book “There, There” by Tommy Orange and other works.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update

Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse

Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Dog food needed at Hopkins County animal shelter

A Tri-State animal shelter remains very low on food for its animals. Friday morning, the Hopkins County Humane Society shared a photo of three bags of dog food on Facebook. In the description on the post, the Humane Society wrote:. "This is it! This is all of the dog good...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Kentucky Ag. Commissioner urges safety during harvest season

Harvest season is underway across the state of Kentucky, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is reminding folks to stay safe and alert while farmers are at work. Everyone has found themselves behind slow moving farm equipment this time of year, and Quarles say he knows that can be frustrating but patience really is a virtue to make sure both you and those farmers make it home safely.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

