Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Sanctuary Celebrates 40 Years Of Service
Sanctuary Inc is marking October in a big way by celebrating 40 years of service and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Christian County Judge Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclaimation to Sanctuary as part of the celebration Thursday night. Executive Director Heather Lancaster says they have grown...
whopam.com
Mike Foster Golf Scramble raises funds to support HCC students
The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.
whopam.com
Human Rights Commission to host Big Read book discussion
The Big Read is underway in Hopkinsville and Christian County and many local agencies and organizations are participating in the community-wide event. One of those is the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission, which will be hosting a Social Reading Room on Thursday—at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m.—and Executive Director Idalia Luna says one will be virtual and the other will be in-person, as they discuss this year’s book “There, There” by Tommy Orange and other works.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Has Exciting New Way To Expand Services To The Community
One Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul is adding to the services they offer the community and everyone is super excited. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency. St....
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
wevv.com
Dog food needed at Hopkins County animal shelter
A Tri-State animal shelter remains very low on food for its animals. Friday morning, the Hopkins County Humane Society shared a photo of three bags of dog food on Facebook. In the description on the post, the Humane Society wrote:. "This is it! This is all of the dog good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 4:49 a.m. on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a pedestrian crash on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WBKO
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
whopam.com
Kentucky Ag. Commissioner urges safety during harvest season
Harvest season is underway across the state of Kentucky, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is reminding folks to stay safe and alert while farmers are at work. Everyone has found themselves behind slow moving farm equipment this time of year, and Quarles say he knows that can be frustrating but patience really is a virtue to make sure both you and those farmers make it home safely.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
Comments / 1