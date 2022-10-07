The 32nd Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Mike Foster Golf Scramble was a success, helping raise money to support students. According to a news release, the golf scramble boasted of 31 teams and spaces for the teams was sold in the first week of September, an ongoing trend for the event that’s designed to raise money to support students’ various needs. That could be anything from textbook scholarships, classroom needs, emergency funds and stocking the Pathfinder Pantry. The pantry is a relatively new resource for students, providing food, personal hygiene and infant items to those in need.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO