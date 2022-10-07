Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
McDonald's is bringing back its classic Halloween pails. Here's how to get one.
The Halloween classic that double as a container for trick-or-treating comes back after a six-year absence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
CNET
McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely
Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McDonald’s newest Happy Meal is for adults and it includes Cactus Plant collectibles
McDonald’s is releasing a new twist on the iconic Happy Meal. This one is for adults and the restaurant said, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, is “a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for McDonald’s fans by one of the most important brands in culture. It all starts...
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
McDonald's adult happy meal is so successful that some restaurants ran out of 'toys' and boxes on the first day
Selling out of the meals echoes the success of the Travis Scott and BTS meals.
CBS News
Fast food restaurants' drive-thru times, Chick-fil-A is slowest but also the fastest
MIAMI - Every second counts in drive-thru lanes for fast food chains. A recent study showed Chick-fil-A had the slowest one, but only because it's so popular and there are so many cars in line. Taco Bell led the pack in the speed of service, with an average time of...
Comments / 0