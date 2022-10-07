Read full article on original website
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
NJ Port Authority Police Officer Saves Life Using Heimlich Maneuver
New Jersey Port Authority Police Officer Len Hoffman encountered a ride-share driver named Ziva Yildiz, who was in great distress. Yildiz was choking on chewing gum and was in grave jeopardy. Yildiz was slumped over at Pitcairn Road at the Newark Liberty International Airport when Officer Hoffman spotted him in...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
These 5 NJ animal shelters are waiting for you to adopt a new pet
If you’ve always wanted a pet but maybe never got around to adopting there is no better time than now. The weather is getting colder and there are countless animals that are in need of a home. Dog rescues and shelters do an amazing job of taking care of...
NJ utility pole falls & the inexcusable response that followed
Sometimes, absolutely nothing has to happen for a utility pole for it to fall, which is what happened in this New Jersey town this past summer. And it's scary to think that this could happen for no apparent reason, but it does. To avoid issues for those that had to...
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
pethelpful.com
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
PhillyBite
The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey
- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?
The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
Survey says: New Jersey likes its hot dogs dirty
When it comes to having a hot dog, a lot of the United States likes to load one up with condiments and other goopy toppings. Is New Jersey one of them?. There seem to be rankings for anything and everything these days, so why should hot dog preferences be any different?
New Ordinance Might Make You Pay For Ditching Boats In Cape May, NJ
You may want to think twice before ditching your boat in Cape May Harbor. At least, that's what NJ.com has reported this week. Apparently, the folks in Cape May are tired of dealing with the issue of all the abandoned boats that wind up just sitting stagnant in their various waterways. Can you blame them?
N.J. legal weed: I tried these exclusive new edibles and vapes. Here’s my review.
There’s a new line of legal weed products that recently debuted in N.J., marketed as social enhancers for a night out on the town. I took it to heart, and after picking up these new edibles and vape cartridges at the Garden State Dispensary, I test drove them in social environments over a recent weekend. Here’s what I found.
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
